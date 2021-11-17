Apologise unreservedly if Rafiq felt bullied, racism claim 'absolutely not true', says Bresnan

Left Menu

Former England fast bowler Tim Bresnan has denied the accusation made by Azeem Rafiq towards the pacer saying the comments are "absolutely not true". However, Bresnan also apologised "unreservedly" to Rafiq if the English bowler might have played any part in contributing to the cricketer's experience of feeling bullied at Yorkshire.

Azeem Rafiq (Photo: Screengrab via Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee's Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Former England fast bowler Tim Bresnan has denied the accusation made by Azeem Rafiq towards the pacer saying the comments are "absolutely not true". However, Bresnan also apologised "unreservedly" to Rafiq if the English bowler might have played any part in contributing to the cricketer's experience of feeling bullied at Yorkshire. "I have been made aware of the bullying claims made against me and have listened to Azeem Rafiq's account of his time at Yorkshire CCC today with great distress, as I'm sure everyone will have done," Bresnan said in a statement on Twitter.

"For any part, I played in contributing to Azeem Rafiq's experience of feeling bullied at Yorkshire, I apologise unreservedly. "Following the publication of Azeem's witness statement from the employment tribunal, which I saw for the first time this afternoon, I must though categorically deny his accusation that I 'frequently made racist comments'. This is absolutely not true," he added.

Rafiq on Tuesday spoke in detail about one-time Yorkshire captain Gary Ballance. Notably, Ballance admitted using a "racial slur" towards Rafiq in a lengthy statement issued earlier this month, apologising but stating it as part of a long and deep friendship. Rafiq fought back tears when he told MPs (parliamentary select committee) the word 'P***' was "used constantly" across his two spells at Yorkshire and no one in leadership challenged it.

Earlier, Rafiq had claimed that Michael Vaughan in 2009 told him and two other Asian players that there are "too many of you lot, we need to do something about it". Asked about Vaughan, Rafiq said: "It's important on Michael that we don't make it all about Michael. It was a long time ago. He might not remember it because it doesn't mean anything to him." Vaughan, however, had denied the allegations. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

