Left Menu

Tennis-Confident Kontaveit extends dream run to WTA Finals

Riding high on self-belief after a fairytale last few months, Anett Kontaveit said she will be ready for the biggest match of her career when she faces former world number one Garbine Muguruza for the WTA Finals title on Wednesday.

Reuters | Updated: 17-11-2021 13:25 IST | Created: 17-11-2021 13:15 IST
Tennis-Confident Kontaveit extends dream run to WTA Finals
Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Riding high on self-belief after a fairytale last few months, Anett Kontaveit said she will be ready for the biggest match of her career when she faces former world number one Garbine Muguruza for the WTA Finals title on Wednesday. The 25-year-old Estonian clinched the eighth and final singles spot at the WTA Finals at the end of last month by securing her fourth title of the season at the Transylvania Open in Cluj-Napoca, Romania.

She edged Greek Maria Sakkari in Tuesday's semi-final to set up a clash against Spaniard multiple major champion Muguruza. "I still can't quite believe that I'm even here and I'm playing against the best players at such a prestigious tournament," Kontaveit said.

"I'm just so proud of myself that I managed to do this and so happy to be competing at this level and just trying to take it all in." A victory against Muguruza will give Kontaveit a third successive title and tie her with world number one Ash Barty for a season-leading fifth overall.

The WTA Finals, played between the top eight singles players and doubles teams of the world, will also see Kontaveit jump two spots to a career-high sixth. "I feel like the last few months have really shown me that I can play really well, I can beat great players consistently," she said.

"I think I sort of have this self-belief now. When I came here, of course, I had nothing to lose. Every time I step on the court, I still think I can win the match, just do well. "It's a very exciting moment for me. It's my biggest final so far. I mean, I have a lot of self-belief and confidence.

"I'm really going to enjoy it out there and hopefully play a good match. I'm ready for whatever comes. I'm ready for the next challenge." The final will be a rematch of the round-robin clash between Muguruza and Kontaveit which the Spaniard won 6-4 6-4 to end the opponent's 12-match winning streak.

"I'm ready for a tough match. She's played some great tennis. She's beaten really good players. So have I," Kontaveit added. "I'm really looking forward to this new challenge. "It's a new match. The previous matches, they don't really matter if you have this new opportunity."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Myanmar to reopen land borders with China, Thailand next month

Myanmar to reopen land borders with China, Thailand next month

 Myanmar
2
FEATURE-Nigeria's crypto traders risk arrest and scams to bypass ban

FEATURE-Nigeria's crypto traders risk arrest and scams to bypass ban

Global
3
'Astronaut' Snoopy set to blast off into Space for NASA's Moon Mission next year

'Astronaut' Snoopy set to blast off into Space for NASA's Moon Mission next ...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Biogen's research chief Alfred Sandrock to retire; Pressure on Dutch hospitals mounts as COVID cases break records and more

Health News Roundup: Biogen's research chief Alfred Sandrock to retire; Pres...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021