Sports News Roundup: NBA-Dwyane Wade says LeBron and revamped Lakers need time; NBA roundup: Stephen Curry hits nine 3s in Warriors' rout of Nets and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

NBA-Dwyane Wade says LeBron and revamped Lakers need time

The Los Angeles Lakers' dismal start to the NBA season should come as no surprise and the revamped team need more time to gel, LeBron James' former teammate Dwyane Wade told Reuters.

Los Angeles' bold offseason moves, which included the addition of veterans Russell Westbrook and Carmelo Anthony and the departure of Alex Caruso and Kyle Kuzma, have resulted in a disappointing 8-7 record that has left the Lakers seventh in the Western Conference.

NBA roundup: Stephen Curry hits nine 3s in Warriors' rout of Nets

Stephen Curry scored 37 points and tied a season-best by hitting nine 3-pointers as the Golden State Warriors took command in the third quarter and rolled to a 117-99 victory over the Brooklyn Nets in New York. Curry joined Ray Allen as the second player to reach 2,900 career 3-pointers when he hit his first trey early in the first quarter. Allen tops the list at 2,973. Curry shot 12 of 19 from the floor as the Warriors rebounded from seeing their seven-game winning streak stopped Sunday with a four-point loss against the Charlotte Hornets.

Boston Red Sox owner in talks to buy Pittsburgh Penguins hockey team - source

Boston Red Sox owner Fenway Sports Group LLC is in talks to buy the Pittsburgh Penguins, a source close to the deal said on Tuesday, adding that the hockey team's senior leadership is expected to remain unchanged. Mario Lemieux and Ron Burkle, who co-own the professional ice hockey team, had organized a group of investors that brought the Penguins out of bankruptcy in 1999.

Tennis-Muguruza to face Kontaveit for WTA Finals championship

Garbine Muguruza saw off fellow Spaniard Paula Badosa 6-3 6-3 and Anett Kontaveit outlasted Maria Sakkari 6-1 3-6 6-3 to punch their tickets on Tuesday to the WTA Finals championship match in Guadalajara. In their first career meeting, Muguruza's superior firepower put Badosa on the back foot from the outset and she broke the Indian Wells champion for a second time with a forehand winner to take the first set.

Tennis-Medvedev seals last four spot at ATP Finals with win over Zverev

Defending ATP Finals champion Daniil Medvedev maintained his perfect start to this year's tournament but found it hard going against Alexander Zverev, eventually winning 6-3 6-7(3) 7-6(6) in their Red Group clash on Tuesday. Medvedev extended his run of wins in the tournament to seven and is already guaranteed a semi-final place having beaten Polish debutant Hubert Hurkacz in his opening match.

Olympics-IOC introduces new framework for transgender athletes

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) said on Tuesday that no athlete should be excluded from the competition on the grounds of a perceived unfair advantage due to their gender as it released a new framework on transgender inclusion. The governing body, however, added that it was not in a position to issue regulations that define eligibility criteria for every sport, leaving it up to federations to determine if an athlete was at a disproportionate advantage.

Tennis-Osaka concerned over Peng's whereabouts after assault allegations

Four-time Grand Slam winner Naomi Osaka said she was concerned over the whereabouts of fellow tennis player Peng Shuai, who has not been heard from since making allegations of sexual assault against a former Chinese vice premier. Peng, one of China's biggest sport stars, said on social media earlier this month that a former member of China's Politburo Standing Committee, Zhang Gaoli, coerced her into sex and that they later had an on-off consensual relationship.

Cricket: Governing body ICC forms working group to determine cricket's Afghan future

The International Cricket Council has set up a working group to determine the future of the game in Afghanistan under its Taliban government, the world governing body said on Wednesday. Afghanistan's remarkable rise in cricket in recent years has been the sport's biggest fairytale story but the strife-torn nation risks international isolation following the country's Taliban takeover in August.

Tennis-Federer to skip Australian Open and not return until mid-2022

Roger Federer will miss the Australian Open in January and is unlikely to return to competition until mid-2022 as he recovers from multiple knee surgeries, the former world number one told Swiss media. Federer, 40, also said he would be "extremely surprised" if he was able to play at Wimbledon, a Grand Slam he has won a record eight times with his last title coming in 2017.

Soccer: Dutch deserve to go to World Cup, insists skipper Van Dijk

Netherlands captain Virgil van Dijk says his country's World Cup qualification was deserved despite an anxious last two qualifying matches before eventually booking their place at next year's tournament in Qatar. The Dutch, who missed out on the 2018 finals in Russia, ensured top place in Group G with a 2-0 win over Norway in Rotterdam on Tuesday to finish ahead of Turkey.

