Confident of delivering a top-draw T20 WC that will inspire global audience, says David White

New Zealand Cricket chief executive David White on Wednesday said the board is confident of hosting the 2028 ICC Men's T20 World Cup. ICC on Tuesday announced that the 2028 showpiece event will be hosted by Australia and New Zealand.

ANI | Wellington | Updated: 17-11-2021 14:00 IST | Created: 17-11-2021 14:00 IST
New Zealand cricket team (Photo/ ICC Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
New Zealand Cricket chief executive David White on Wednesday said the board is confident of hosting the 2028 ICC Men's T20 World Cup. ICC on Tuesday announced that the 2028 showpiece event will be hosted by Australia and New Zealand. White said the two countries have a proven track record of delivering successful global tournaments and worked well together.

"We're simply delighted to be co-hosting this edition of the event with Australia, with whom we have a very close and collegial relationship," said White in a New Zealand Cricket (NZC) release. "There is a huge appetite for T20 cricket around the world and we're very confident of delivering a top-draw tournament that will inspire and engage not only Kiwis and Australians -- but new audiences all over the globe," he added.

The New Zealand Cricket chief executive said the most recent ICC T20 World Cup in the UAE demonstrated just how popular the format had become, making it the ideal vehicle for taking the game to the uninitiated, and the traditional supporter alike. "We're confident this tournament will be superbly run, have a terrific reach, and will capture the hearts and minds of legions of new fans and new generations of fans," said White.

"I want to thank our friends at Cricket Australia for co-operating on this successful bid, and express my appreciation to the New Zealand Government and its agencies for all the support they've provided so far," he added. (ANI)

