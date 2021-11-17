Ashes: Bailey remains tight-lipped on Khawaja, Head's inclusion in playing XI

Australia chairman of selectors George Bailey on Wednesday said the committee is "leaning towards" one of Usman Khawaja and Travis Head to be included in the Ashes playing XI for the first Test against England. England and Australia will lock horns in the five-match Ashes, beginning December 8 at the Gabba, Brisbane. Khawaja and Head were both on Wednesday named in Australia's squad for the first two Tests of the upcoming Ashes.

Bailey said the selectors will work on the combination just days ahead of the first Test in December. "We're leaning towards one of them. But, you know, the whole purpose I guess of naming a squad is to have a squad there. So, we'll work through that much closer to the start of the first Test," ESPNcricinfo quoted Bailey as saying.

"You'd have nothing to write about tomorrow then. I want to see where you guys lean. Have a crack at it. It'd make the Shield game much more exciting next week," he added. The former Australia skipper said Head isn't out of form but remained tight-lipped on which batter will be included in the playing XI.

"You never want to be trying to pick someone out of form, but I don't think there's a body of evidence to suggest that Travis is out of form," said Bailey. Australia Test squad: Tim Paine (c), Pat Cummins (VC), Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Michael Neser, Jhye Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, David Warner. (ANI)

