Afghanistan Cricket Board 'working' to provide full assistance to ICC, says Mirwais Ashraf

Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) acting Chairman Mirwais Ashraf said the country's cricket board is "working" to provide full assistance and assurance to International Cricket Council's (ICC) working group appointed recently.

ANI | Kabul | Updated: 17-11-2021 15:07 IST | Created: 17-11-2021 15:07 IST
Afghanistan cricket team (Photo/ Afghanistan Cricket Board Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) acting Chairman Mirwais Ashraf said the country's cricket board is "working" to provide full assistance and assurance to International Cricket Council's (ICC) working group appointed recently. The ICC has appointed a Working Group to review the status of the Afghanistan Cricket Board and cricket in Afghanistan in light of the recent governmental changes in the country

The group comprises Imran Khwaja (Chair), Ross McCollum, Lawson Naidoo, and Ramiz Raja and will report back to the Board over the coming months. "Cricket is a source of aspirations, elations and hope of 35m Afghans. We are committed to maintain effective relationships with our new government, the @ICC and other cricketing nations," Ashraf said in a statement on ACB Twitter.

"We are working to provide full assistance & assurance to the @ICC Board & its working group for Afghanistan about the situation in ACB. @ACBofficials thank them and are looking for their immense support with regards to the status & development of Afghan Cricket," he added. Speaking about the appointment of the Working Group, ICC Chair Greg Barclay in an official release said, "Cricket is fortunate to be in the position to influence positive change in Afghanistan with the national men's team a source of great pride and unity in a country with a young population that has experienced more upheaval and change than most.

"We should protect that status and continue to try to influence change through the ACB but will continue to closely monitor the situation and take any decisions accordingly," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

