Left Menu

Hungarian, 22, charged with plotting Islamist attack, prosecutors say

Hungarian prosecutors have charged a 22-year-old man with plotting an Islamist terror attack with an accomplice in the country last year, prosecutors said in a statement on Wednesday.

Reuters | Budapest | Updated: 17-11-2021 15:30 IST | Created: 17-11-2021 15:09 IST
Hungarian, 22, charged with plotting Islamist attack, prosecutors say
Representative image
  • Country:
  • Hungary

Hungarian prosecutors have charged a 22-year-old man with plotting an Islamist terror attack with an accomplice in the country last year, prosecutors said in a statement on Wednesday. It said the man, who prosecutors said had converted to Islam in a Budapest mosque in June 2020, pledged loyalty to Islamic State in the spring of 2021.

Prosecutors said the man was planning to execute an attack to intimidate Europe's population, based on the charges brought against him. They said the man and an unnamed accomplice had in May discussed ways online to execute the attack, which would have involved the defendant ramming pedestrians in a lakeside resort in Siofok and his accomplice blowing up a nail bomb in Budapest.

The man, who is under arrest, is also charged with making preparations to obtain the components required for the bomb. Hungarian special forces and prosecutors foiled the attack in June this year, the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Myanmar to reopen land borders with China, Thailand next month

Myanmar to reopen land borders with China, Thailand next month

 Myanmar
2
Amazon to stop accepting Visa credit cards issued in UK - Bloomberg News

Amazon to stop accepting Visa credit cards issued in UK - Bloomberg News

 United Kingdom
3
FEATURE-Nigeria's crypto traders risk arrest and scams to bypass ban

FEATURE-Nigeria's crypto traders risk arrest and scams to bypass ban

Global
4
'Astronaut' Snoopy set to blast off into Space for NASA's Moon Mission next year

'Astronaut' Snoopy set to blast off into Space for NASA's Moon Mission next ...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021