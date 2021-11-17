Indonesia Masters: Prannoy moves into pre-quarters after defeating Liew Daren in straight sets
Indian shuttler HS Prannoy on Wednesday entered the pre-quarters of the Indonesia Masters Super 750 badminton tournament after a thumping win.
Indian shuttler HS Prannoy on Wednesday entered the pre-quarters of the Indonesia Masters Super 750 badminton tournament after a thumping win. Prannoy defeated Malaysian badminton player Liew Daren 22-20, 21-19 in the round of 32 game. The entire game lasted for 49 minutes which saw the Indian shuttler getting over the line after a fighting show.
With this win, India's campaign continued its fine form as earlier mix doubles pair of Dhruv Kapila and N Reddy Sikki and ace shuttler Kidambi Srikanth had reached the last 16. Also, Ashwini Ponnappa and Sumeeth Reddy went down 15-21, 16-21 against sixth-seeded, Indonesian pair Hafiz Faizal and Gloria Widjaja.
Earlier in the day, Indian shuttler Parupalli Kashyap lost in the first round 10-21, 19-21 against Denmark's Hans-Kristian Vittinghus. On Tuesday, ace shuttler Lakshya Sen and two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu reached the second round by winning their respective games. (ANI)
