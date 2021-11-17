Left Menu

Got nothing to prove to anyone, says Khawaja after being named in Ashes squad

Left-handed batter Usman Khawaja on Wednesday said he has got nothing to prove to anyone and will strive to do his best in the upcoming Ashes.

ANI | Brisbane | Updated: 17-11-2021 16:43 IST | Created: 17-11-2021 16:43 IST
Got nothing to prove to anyone, says Khawaja after being named in Ashes squad
Australia batter Usman Khawaja (file image). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Queensland

Left-handed batter Usman Khawaja on Wednesday said he has got nothing to prove to anyone and will strive to do his best in the upcoming Ashes. On Wednesday, Australia named a 15-player squad for the first two Tests of the upcoming summer's Men's Ashes, alongside an extended player list from which an Australia A team will be selected for a tour match against the English Lions.

"I've been on both sides of the spectrum: I've been in the Australian team, I've been dropped, I've had contracts, I haven't had contracts. I guess when you're a bit younger you hold onto those things more tightly. I've got nothing to prove to anyone -- not to myself, not to anyone else. I'm going out there to do the best I can for any team I'm in," cricket.com.au quoted Khawaja as saying. "I know I won't be able to play cricket forever, so I'm enjoying playing whatever level I'm playing. People will probably say, 'He's talking crap', but it's true -- I'm really just enjoying my cricket and my mindset won't change. I'm a big believer in fate; whatever is meant to happen, will happen," he added.

Talking about his relationship with coach Justin Langer, Khawaja said: "My relationship with 'JL' (Langer) has always been great ... I still talk to him, I still text him, we get along fine. So I always find that (speculation) a bit odd. I've always been open and honest, I've never shied away from the truth. JL knows I'll always say everything to his face, and all my teammates know that, too." Khawaja, last in the playing XI during Australia's 2019 tour of England, looks likely to vie for selection in the middle-order against Travis Head, with incumbents Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith and Cameron Green all looking likely starters. The Men's Ashes between Australia and England will kick start from December 8 at the Gabba Stadium in Brisbane. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Myanmar to reopen land borders with China, Thailand next month

Myanmar to reopen land borders with China, Thailand next month

 Myanmar
2
Amazon to stop accepting Visa credit cards issued in UK - Bloomberg News

Amazon to stop accepting Visa credit cards issued in UK - Bloomberg News

 United Kingdom
3
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA aims to complete SpaceX Starship review by Dec 31; What is space debris and how dangerous is it? and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA aims to complete SpaceX Starship review by De...

 Global
4
FEATURE-Nigeria's crypto traders risk arrest and scams to bypass ban

FEATURE-Nigeria's crypto traders risk arrest and scams to bypass ban

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021