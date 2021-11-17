Smriti Mandhana lights up WBBL with 114-run knock against Renegades

Smriti Mandhana lit up the Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) on Wednesday as she played a 114-run knock against Melbourne Renegades at the Harrup Park. However, this knock went in vain as her side Sydney Thunder stumbled to a six-run loss in the WBBL against Renegades.

Chasing 176, it was Mandhana who kept the Thunder in the hunt and she went on to score 114 of just 64 balls with the help of 14 fours and three sixes. Mandhana along with Tahila Wilson tried their best to get Thunder over the line but Renegades held their nerve to register a thrilling win.

Earlier, batting first, Renegades had posted 175/4 in the allotted twenty overs owing to Harmanpreet Kaur's 81-run knock off just 55 balls. In her innings, Harmanpreet smashed 11 fours and 2 sixes to take Renegades' score past the 170-run mark.

Renegades is currently at the second spot in WBBL points table while Thunder is in the seventh position. (ANI)

