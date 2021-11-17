Left Menu

Smriti Mandhana lights up WBBL with 114-run knock against Renegades

Smriti Mandhana lit up the Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) on Wednesday as she played a 114-run knock against Melbourne Renegades at the Harrup Park.

ANI | Mackay | Updated: 17-11-2021 16:59 IST | Created: 17-11-2021 16:59 IST
Smriti Mandhana lights up WBBL with 114-run knock against Renegades
Sydney Thunder batter Smriti Mandhana (Photo/ WBBL Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

Smriti Mandhana lit up the Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) on Wednesday as she played a 114-run knock against Melbourne Renegades at the Harrup Park. However, this knock went in vain as her side Sydney Thunder stumbled to a six-run loss in the WBBL against Renegades.

Chasing 176, it was Mandhana who kept the Thunder in the hunt and she went on to score 114 of just 64 balls with the help of 14 fours and three sixes. Mandhana along with Tahila Wilson tried their best to get Thunder over the line but Renegades held their nerve to register a thrilling win.

Earlier, batting first, Renegades had posted 175/4 in the allotted twenty overs owing to Harmanpreet Kaur's 81-run knock off just 55 balls. In her innings, Harmanpreet smashed 11 fours and 2 sixes to take Renegades' score past the 170-run mark.

Renegades is currently at the second spot in WBBL points table while Thunder is in the seventh position. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Myanmar to reopen land borders with China, Thailand next month

Myanmar to reopen land borders with China, Thailand next month

 Myanmar
2
Amazon to stop accepting Visa credit cards issued in UK - Bloomberg News

Amazon to stop accepting Visa credit cards issued in UK - Bloomberg News

 United Kingdom
3
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA aims to complete SpaceX Starship review by Dec 31; What is space debris and how dangerous is it? and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA aims to complete SpaceX Starship review by De...

 Global
4
FEATURE-Nigeria's crypto traders risk arrest and scams to bypass ban

FEATURE-Nigeria's crypto traders risk arrest and scams to bypass ban

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021