Left Menu

Graham Ford to step down from Ireland men's head coach role

Ireland men's head coach Graham Ford will step down from his role and will leave Cricket Ireland in December, the board said on Wednesday.

ANI | Dublin | Updated: 17-11-2021 17:11 IST | Created: 17-11-2021 17:11 IST
Graham Ford to step down from Ireland men's head coach role
Graham Ford. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Ireland

Ireland men's head coach Graham Ford will step down from his role and will leave Cricket Ireland in December, the board said on Wednesday. Ford was appointed head coach in late 2017 on initially a three-year deal, which was extended by three years in 2019.

According to Cricket Ireland, Ford's decision will see him step down from coaching duties immediately, however, he will go on leave as he sees out his contractual notice period, which will take him into mid-December. "The last four years have been very special for me -- I have enjoyed many happy days with a cricket squad made up of very special people. I have also enjoyed watching club cricket and experiencing the passion and club loyalty of many fine cricketing people," said Ford in a Cricket Ireland's statement.

"When compared with the other ICC Full Member nations, Cricket Ireland has faced many handicaps and challenges. Despite this, on several occasions, the team has competed impressively with some of the top teams in world cricket and it has been a privilege for me to experience first-hand the character and togetherness of the Irish players," Ford further added. "However, over a period of time, these challenges and handicaps have taken their toll on me. After much consideration and discussion with my family, I realise that this is the right time for me to step away from Cricket Ireland," he concluded.

Ireland men's cricket team played 102 international matches during Ford's reign (51 T20Is, 47 ODIs, 3 Tests, and 1 List A match). According to Cricket Ireland, Ford had once cited Ireland's debut men's Test match against Pakistan at Malahide as his proudest moment in Irish colours. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Myanmar to reopen land borders with China, Thailand next month

Myanmar to reopen land borders with China, Thailand next month

 Myanmar
2
Amazon to stop accepting Visa credit cards issued in UK - Bloomberg News

Amazon to stop accepting Visa credit cards issued in UK - Bloomberg News

 United Kingdom
3
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA aims to complete SpaceX Starship review by Dec 31; What is space debris and how dangerous is it? and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA aims to complete SpaceX Starship review by De...

 Global
4
FEATURE-Nigeria's crypto traders risk arrest and scams to bypass ban

FEATURE-Nigeria's crypto traders risk arrest and scams to bypass ban

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021