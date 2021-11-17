Left Menu

Bakshi sisters to the fore; Jahanvi leads by one in 12th Leg of Hero WPGT

Her sister, Hitaashee, who has also won on the Tour, had bogeys on fourth and fifth, but neutralized them with birdies on seventh and 14th for an even par 71.It will be interesting to see if Jahanvi can win a third title this year, as she and amateur Avani Prashanth, who is not here this week, are the only ones to win more than once.Gaurika Bishnoi seemed headed for trouble as she had three bogeys in a row from third to fifth and a fourth on seventh.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 17-11-2021 17:29 IST | Created: 17-11-2021 17:29 IST
Bakshi sisters to the fore; Jahanvi leads by one in 12th Leg of Hero WPGT
  • Country:
  • India

One of the most consistent players on the Hero Women's Pro Golf Tour, Jahanvi Bakshi played extremely steady golf to take a one-shot lead over her sister, Hitaashee in the first round of the 12th leg of the Hero WPGT here on Wednesday.

Barring the opening leg in 2021, Jahanvi has finished in the Top-5 in each of the last 10 legs and now leads the 12th leg. She has won twice and been runner-up three times.

Playing at the Hyderabad Golf Club, Jahanvi had a birdie on second and 10th but dropped a shot on 12th to card one-under 70, the only sub-par round of the day. Her sister, Hitaashee, who has also won on the Tour, had bogeys on fourth and fifth, but neutralized them with birdies on seventh and 14th for an even par 71.

It will be interesting to see if Jahanvi can win a third title this year, as she and amateur Avani Prashanth, who is not here this week, are the only ones to win more than once.

Gaurika Bishnoi seemed headed for trouble as she had three bogeys in a row from third to fifth and a fourth on seventh. She recovered much of that lost ground with birdies on the ninth, 12th and 16th to finish at a respectable one-over 72. Gaurika is seeking to end a title drought since June 2019.

Vani Kapoor, who has not won since March 2020, amateur Sneha Singh, winner of the eighth leg this season, and the Hero Order of Merit leader Amandeep Drall, are in tied fourth place with scores of two-over 73 each.

Lakhmehar Pardesi, who won her maiden Hero WPGT title this year, was lying seventh with 74, while Shagun Narain, Rhea Jha and Khushi Khanijau were tied for eighth at 75.

Pranavi Urs and Ridhima Dilawari had a disappointing start with 76 each. Ridhima had one par on the front nine and four on the back nine. She had six birdies, four bogeys, two doubles and one triple bogey in a roller-coaster of a round of five-over 76.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Myanmar to reopen land borders with China, Thailand next month

Myanmar to reopen land borders with China, Thailand next month

 Myanmar
2
Amazon to stop accepting Visa credit cards issued in UK - Bloomberg News

Amazon to stop accepting Visa credit cards issued in UK - Bloomberg News

 United Kingdom
3
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA aims to complete SpaceX Starship review by Dec 31; What is space debris and how dangerous is it? and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA aims to complete SpaceX Starship review by De...

 Global
4
FEATURE-Nigeria's crypto traders risk arrest and scams to bypass ban

FEATURE-Nigeria's crypto traders risk arrest and scams to bypass ban

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021