Indonesia Masters: Sai Praneeth bows out after losing to Shesar Rhustavito
India shuttler Sai Praneeth on Wednesday crashed out of the ongoing Indonesia Masters.
India shuttler Sai Praneeth on Wednesday crashed out of the ongoing Indonesia Masters. Praneeth suffered a defeat against Indonesia's Shesar Hiren Rhustavito 21-16, 14-21, 20-22.
The Indian shuttler won the first game, however, the Indonesian opponent staged a remarkable comeback in the second and third games to win the match. Earlier, HS Prannoy entered the pre-quarters of the Indonesia Masters Super 750 badminton tournament after a thumping win.
Prannoy defeated Malaysian badminton player Liew Daren 22-20, 21-19 in the round of 32 game. The entire game lasted for 49 minutes which saw the Indian shuttler getting over the line after a fighting show. With this win, India's campaign continued its fine form as earlier mix doubles pair of Dhruv Kapila and N Reddy Sikki and ace shuttler Kidambi Srikanth had reached the last 16.
Also, Ashwini Ponnappa and Sumeeth Reddy went down 15-21, 16-21 against sixth-seeded, Indonesian pair Hafiz Faizal and Gloria Widjaja. Earlier in the day, Indian shuttler Parupalli Kashyap lost in the first round 10-21, 19-21 against Denmark's Hans-Kristian Vittinghus.
On Tuesday, ace shuttler Lakshya Sen and two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu reached the second round by winning their respective games. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
