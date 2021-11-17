Soccer-Premier League chairman Hoffman to step down at the end of January

Premier League chairman Gary Hoffman will step down at the end of January 2022, the English top flight league announced on Wednesday. The confirmation of Hoffman's departure follows media reports that he was under pressure from clubs to step down in the wake of a Saudi Arabian-backed consortium's takeover of Newcastle United.

"It has been a privilege to lead the Premier League through the last two seasons - when the spirit of English football has been more important than ever," Hoffman said in a statement https://www.premierleague.com/news/2355392?sf251297065=1. "Now, I have decided the time is right for me to stand aside to allow new leadership to steer the League through its next exciting phase."

