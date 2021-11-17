Soccer-Boateng says Hertha need derby win over Union to get season on track

Victory in Saturday's Berlin derby against Union will go a long way in fixing Hertha's campaign after a roller-coaster start, Hertha midfielder Kevin-Prince Boateng said on Wednesday. The Berlin-born former Ghana international returned to his home club this season after 14 years, having played for several Bundesliga clubs and European teams such as AC Milan, Barcelona, Tottenham Hotspur and Portsmouth.

The fans' enthusiasm for his return, however, has evaporated after a rocky start and the 34-year-old knows a derby victory is crucial in turning their season around. "It's been a roller-coaster. We have six more games (until the winter break), tough games but we can win four," Boateng told a virtual round table for international media.

"We should focus on winning the derby... that would give a push to our club... try to take the positive wave with us." Hertha are 13th place on 11 points, having lost six of their 11 league games so far. Union have a shorter Bundesliga history, having won promotion for the first time in 2019.

But for a second consecutive season they are outperforming their more illustrious city rivals and are eighth on 17 points. The Bundesliga will go into a winter break from Dec. 19 to Jan. 7.

"We have to think about the positives from past matches," Boateng said. "We've showed this season we can do it. We have only one game a week and I hope we'll win that derby because it's so important." With two wins from their last six league matches and only five goals scored, coach Pal Dardai's team need to raise their game if they are to avoid another relegation battle following last season.

"It can always be better and the team can be better," Boateng said. "The only thing which we have to question sometimes is when we get a hit and we start to duck. That's something we have to get out of our system.

"We need to stabilise our performances. To know that every Saturday it's war. If we do that, it'll be a positive season."

