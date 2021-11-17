Left Menu

Soccer-West Ham reluctantly accept UEFA ban on supporters for Vienna clash

However, many may not be able to get back the money they had spent on travel plans to Vienna. Moyes' team are top of Group H with 10 points from four matches, having not lost a game so far in their first European campaign in five years.

Reuters | London | Updated: 17-11-2021 18:49 IST | Created: 17-11-2021 18:49 IST
Soccer-West Ham reluctantly accept UEFA ban on supporters for Vienna clash
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

West Ham United have reluctantly accepted a ban on their supporters for next week's Europa League match at Rapid Vienna after receiving written reasons for the sanction from UEFA's Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body, the club said on Wednesday. The Premier League side were issued with the ban for the match in Austria on Nov. 25 after crowd trouble at their Group H clash against Belgian team Genk earlier this month.

West Ham initially said they were "surprised" by the sanction but accepted the decision on Wednesday after receiving evidence from European soccer's governing body. "Despite the club's robust processes around our own security and operations in support of our ticketed fans who travelled to Genk, evidence has been presented to confirm that a small number of ticketless individuals caused disturbances and illegally gained entrance to Genk's stadium," the club said in a statement https://www.whufc.com/news/articles/2021/november/17-november/west-ham-united-statement.

"West Ham condemn the behaviour of this group of individuals and we are working to identify them following their actions, which have now ultimately led to our supporters being punished and resulting in David Moyes' team being forced to play in Austria without the backing of the club's fans." West Ham said that supporters who had purchased tickets to the game would be refunded. However, many may not be able to get back the money they had spent on travel plans to Vienna.

Moyes' team are top of Group H with 10 points from four matches, having not lost a game so far in their first European campaign in five years.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Myanmar to reopen land borders with China, Thailand next month

Myanmar to reopen land borders with China, Thailand next month

 Myanmar
2
Amazon to stop accepting Visa credit cards issued in UK - Bloomberg News

Amazon to stop accepting Visa credit cards issued in UK - Bloomberg News

 United Kingdom
3
IBM partners with Yonsei University in Korea to advance quantum computing

IBM partners with Yonsei University in Korea to advance quantum computing

 Korea Rep
4
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA aims to complete SpaceX Starship review by Dec 31; What is space debris and how dangerous is it? and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA aims to complete SpaceX Starship review by De...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021