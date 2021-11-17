Left Menu

Ind vs NZ: Debutant Venkatesh Iyer 'ready' to bat at any position

All-rounder Venkatesh Iyer, who made his India debut on Wednesday, is ready to bat at any position for the side to be "flexible".

ANI | Jaipur (Rajasthan) | Updated: 17-11-2021 19:13 IST | Created: 17-11-2021 19:13 IST
Ind vs NZ: Debutant Venkatesh Iyer 'ready' to bat at any position
Venkatesh Iyer (Photo/BCCI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

All-rounder Venkatesh Iyer, who made his India debut on Wednesday, is ready to bat at any position for the side to be "flexible". The 26-year-old cricketer opened the batting for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the UAE leg of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021.

"Everyone who plays cricket aspires to play for the country, so I feel good that I've been presented with this opportunity. Feels good to play under Rahul (Dravid) sir, I'm really excited and looking forward to it," Venkatesh told hosts broadcasters Star Sports before the match. "As a cricketer, you got to be flexible, and I'll look to capitalise on the role I've been given. I'm ready to bat at any position, or bowl whenever I've been asked to. It's wonderful to play in front of the (Indian) crowd, it's great to have them back," he added.

Venkatesh Iyer was handed his cap by India skipper Rohit Sharma ahead of the toss. India won the toss and opted to bowl first against New Zealand in the first T20I here at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium. India got off to a great start as Bhuvneshwar Kumar dismissed Daryl Mitchell in the very first over the match.

India Playing XI: Rohit Sharma(c), KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w), Venkatesh Iyer, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Siraj (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Myanmar to reopen land borders with China, Thailand next month

Myanmar to reopen land borders with China, Thailand next month

 Myanmar
2
Amazon to stop accepting Visa credit cards issued in UK - Bloomberg News

Amazon to stop accepting Visa credit cards issued in UK - Bloomberg News

 United Kingdom
3
IBM partners with Yonsei University in Korea to advance quantum computing

IBM partners with Yonsei University in Korea to advance quantum computing

 Korea Rep
4
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA aims to complete SpaceX Starship review by Dec 31; What is space debris and how dangerous is it? and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA aims to complete SpaceX Starship review by De...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021