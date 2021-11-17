India to open 2022 U-19 WC campaign against South Africa

The West Indies will host the 14th edition of the ICC Under 19 Men's Cricket World Cup for the first time ever, as the event which showcases the future stars of the game will see 16 teams travelling to the Caribbean to compete in 48 matches from January 14 to February 5 across four host countries. The sixteen teams competing will see current holders Bangladesh, England, Canada and the United Arab Emirates form Group A, with debutants Uganda placed in Group B alongside India, South Africa and Ireland. Group C comprises Pakistan, Afghanistan, Zimbabwe and Papua New Guinea and Group D sees host West Indies, Australia and Sri Lanka. Scotland complete the tournament line up in Group D after New Zealand withdrew due to the extensive mandatory quarantine restrictions for minors on their return home.

The four host countries have been confirmed as Antigua and Barbuda, Guyana, St Kitts and Nevis and Trinidad and Tobago with 10 venues hosting matches. The format will see the top two teams from each of the four groups advance to the Super League while the remaining teams feature in the Plate across 23 days of competition. The 48-match schedule will begin with hosts West Indies taking on Australia, with Sri Lanka facing Scotland in Guyana on January 14. The group stage will take place across Guyana, St Kitts and Nevis and Trinidad and Tobago between January 14-22.

Trinidad and Tobago will host the Plate competition between January 25-31, with the Super League taking place in Antigua and Barbuda from January 26. The semi-finals will be played on February 1 across two venues; the Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Ground and Coolidge Cricket Ground on February 2. The Final on February 5 will also be held at the Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Ground. ICC Head of Events, Chris Tetley said: "The ICC U19 Men's Cricket World Cup is such an exciting and special tournament, bringing together the future stars of the game and giving them an unrivalled experience of competing on the global stage."

"So many of the best players have competed at the U19 Men's Cricket World Cup including Virat Kohli, Babar Azam, Joe Root and Shimron Hetmyer and we are looking forward to the 2022 edition to see who emerges as the future stars," he added. The West Indies have won the title once in 2016, with India being crowned champions four times, Australia three times, Pakistan twice while England, South Africa and Bangladesh have won it once each.

There will be 16 warm-up matches taking place between January 9-12 in St Kitts and Nevis and Guyana. ICC U19 Men's Cricket World Cup Groupings:

Group A - Bangladesh, England, Canada, United Arab Emirates Group B - India, Ireland, South Africa, Uganda

Group C - Afghanistan, Pakistan, Papua New Guinea, Zimbabwe Group D - Australia, Scotland, Sri Lanka, West Indies. (ANI)

