Khel Ratna awardee Neeraj Chopra felicitated at SAI NSNIS Patiala

Tokyo Olympics Gold gold medallist Neeraj Chopra was given a grand welcome on coming back to Sports Authority of India (SAI) NSNIS Patiala after being honoured with Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award 2021.

ANI | Patiala (Punjab) | Updated: 17-11-2021 20:46 IST | Created: 17-11-2021 20:46 IST
Tokyo Olympics gold medallist Neeraj Chopra (Photo/ SAI). Image Credit: ANI
Tokyo Olympics Gold gold medallist Neeraj Chopra was given a grand welcome on coming back to Sports Authority of India (SAI) NSNIS Patiala after being honoured with Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award 2021. A grand felicitation ceremony was held within the premises of NSNIS Patiala. Dronacharya Awardee 2021 Radhakrishnan Nair, Neeraj's coach Dr. Klaus Bartonietz and all Olympians present at NSNIS Patiala were also felicitated.

Neeraj Chopra shared his journey and experiences with the athletes present. He highlighted the role and the support of the Sports Authority of India in his journey. "I came to NSNIS Patiala in 2015 and was motivated by the players and coaches. It feels like home to be back at NSNIS Patiala," he said. Sardar Bahadur Singh (Arjuna Awardee & Padma Shri Awardee) was also present. He highlighted how NSNIS Patiala has been a pioneer in the promotion of sports and helping bringing laurels to the nation.

Also present in the ceremony were Senior Executive Director NSNIS Col. Raj Singh Bishnoi, Director Dr. I.P Nagi, Deputy Director Gaurav Rawat. (ANI)

