Leicestershire confirm signing of Proteas pacer Wiaan Mulder

Leicestershire on Wednesday announced that talented South Africa international Wiaan Mulder will join the Running Foxes for the 2022 season.

ANI | London | Updated: 17-11-2021 21:26 IST | Created: 17-11-2021 21:26 IST
Leicestershire confirm signing of Proteas pacer Wiaan Mulder
Wiaan Mulder (Photo/ ICC Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Leicestershire on Wednesday announced that talented South Africa international Wiaan Mulder will join the Running Foxes for the 2022 season. The South Africa star has been a key part of the Proteas' plans and will offer Leicestershire quality in all three departments in the County Championship and Royal London Cup.

Mulder, who was initially due to sign for Leicestershire ahead of the 2021 campaign, went on to play 11 further international fixtures across all three formats, taking his international tally to 23 matches. This increased his experience of the game at the highest level and is part of the travelling South Africa IT20 squad who are in World Cup action this October.

At 23 years of age and with plenty of international experience behind him, Mulder fits the Running Foxes mould perfectly. "I am very excited to join the Foxes family this upcoming season and grateful for the opportunity. We have an exciting squad and I hope to contribute a lot on and off the field during my time at the club," said Mulder in an official release.

A genuine all-rounder who can bat in the top six as well as taking the new ball or coming on as first change, Mulder averages just 21.07 with the ball across six test matches, a career which has already yielded 14 wickets. All told, Mulder has 108 first-class wickets to his name at a fine average of 24.95 and an economy of 3.29. His List A stats with the ball are also impressive with 37 wickets coming at 31.16 apiece, with an economy of 5.37. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

