The following are the top/expected stories at 2130 hours EXPECTED STORIES: *Report of first T20I between India and New Zealand in Jaipur.

STORIES ON THE WIRE: SPO-CRI-IND-NZ-STEAD Stead says Williamson, Jamieson rested from T20s as India Tests key priority, Ferguson fully fit Jaipur, Nov 17 (PTI) Calling the Tests against India a key priority, New Zealand head coach Gary Stead has said that the all format players will be given rest during the preceding T20 series against the hosts.

SPO-CRI-GANGULY-LAXMAN Laxman's stature is beyond question and that's why he is new NCA head: Sourav Ganguly By Kushan Sarkar New Delhi, Nov 17 (PTI) ''Indian cricket is in safe hands,'' gushed BCCI president Sourav Ganguly as his former illustrious teammates, Rahul Dravid and VVS Laxman are now set to ''give their all'' in two influential positions.

SPO-CRI-WBBL-MANDHANA Mandhana hits WBBL record-equalling 114 not out in WBBL Mackay, Nov 17 (PTI) Smriti Mandhana on Wednesday became the first Indian to hit a century in the Women's Big Bash League with a record-equalling 114 not out but her splendid effort went in vain as her side Sydney Thunders lost the match.

SPO-BCCI-NCA-APPOINTMENTS Troy Cooley to be NCA's new fast bowling coach; Exclusive 'pacers contract' on anvil By Kushan Sarkar New Delhi, Nov 17 (PTI) The BCCI is all set to appoint decorated Australian coach Troy Cooley as fast bowling coach at the National Cricket Academy with an aim to create country's next generation of speed merchants.

SPO-CRI-CHAMPIONS-PAK-ANURAG Decision on participation in 2025 CT in Pakistan will be taken when time comes: Sports Minister Thakur New Delhi, Nov 17 (PTI) Sports Minister Anurag Thakur on Wednesday said a decision on India's participation in the 2025 Champions Trophy in Pakistan will be taken ''when the time comes'' as there were still ''security issues'' for international teams to tour the neighbouring country.

SPO-CRI-U19WC-GROUP India clubbed alongside Uganda, South Africa and Ireland for U19 World Cup Dubai, Nov 17 (PTI) India were on Wednesday placed in Group B alongside debutants Uganda, South Africa and Ireland for the ICC Under-19 men's cricket World Cup, set to be held in the West Indies across four countries from January 14 February 5, next year.

SPO-CRI-IND-NZ-VIRUS-GUIDELINES COVID-19 prevention guidelines violated blatantly as international cricket returns to India By Bharat Sharma Jaipur, Nov 17 (PTI) COVID-19 prevention guidelines were violated blatantly as a sizeable number of spectators and local police were seen without masks before the start of first T20I between India and New Zealand here on Wednesday, the first international cricket match in the country since the second wave of the pandemic.

SPO-BAD-IND-LD INDONESIA Srikanth, Prannoy, Dhruv-Sikki enter second round of Indonesia Masters Bali, Nov 17 (PTI) Indian shuttlers Kidambi Srikanth and HS Prannoy notched up contrasting wins to make a positive start to their men's singles campaign at the Indonesia Masters Super 750 badminton tournament here on Wednesday.

SPO-CRI-IND-VENKATESH Rahul Sir has a lot to share, it depends on how we pick things from him: Vekatesh Iyer Jaipur, Nov 17 (PTI) Venkatesh Iyer has walked into the Indian team's dressing room with an open mind and he aims to absorb everything that the legendary head coach Rahul Dravid has to offer.

SPO-CRI-NZ-JAMIESON Jamieson opts out of India T20 series to focus on Tests Jaipur, Nov 17 (PTI) New Zealand pacer Kyle Jamieson has decided to skip the three T20 Internationals against India to focus on the upcoming Test rubber, the first series of the new World Test championship cycle.

SPO-CRI-AGHANISTAN-ICC Ramiz Raja part of ICC working group formed to review cricket in Afghanistan Dubai, Nov 17 (PTI) Pakistan Cricket Board chief Ramiz Raja will be a part of the ICC Working Group appointed by the game's governing body to review the status of cricket in Afghanistan in light of the recent political developments in the country.

SPO-CRI-ICC-GANGULY Ganguly replaces Kumble as ICC Cricket's Committee chairman Dubai, Nov 17 (PTI) BCCI president Sourav Ganguly has been appointed as the Chairman of the ICC men's Cricket Committee, the game's governing body said on Wednesday.

SPO-CRI-MUSHTAQ-QUARTERS-PREVIEW Players to battle out in Mushtaq Ali quarters in 'hazardous' Delhi New Delhi, Nov 17 (PTI) Eighty-eight premier domestic cricketers will battle out in hazardous Delhi air when the four quarterfinals of the Syed Mushtaq Ali tournament kicks off at the national capital here on Thursday.

SPO-CRI-GAVASKAR Gavaskar says Dravid will handle coaching like his safe and strong batting New Delhi, Nov 17 (PTI) Batting great Sunil Gavaskar feels Rahul Dravid will handle his new responsibility as head coach of the Indian team in the same ''safe and strong'' manner as he went about his batting while playing for the country.

SPO-ARCHERY-ASIAN-IND Mixed day for Indian archers, win one bronze, lose another Dhaka, Nov 17 (PTI) India's men's compound team won a bronze medal but the women team lost its play-off as the country had a mixed day at the 22nd Asian Archery Championships, here on Wednesday.

SPO-CRI-ICC-T20-RANKINGS Rahul drops to 6th, Kohli static at 8th in latest ICC T20I rankings Dubai, Nov 17 (PTI) India's KL Rahul dropped a spot to sixth but Virat Kohli retained his eighth place in the latest ICC men's T20I rankings issued on Wednesday.

SPO-SAI-AWARDS SAI confers 246 athletes and coaches with first-ever SAI Institutional Awards New Delhi, Nov 17 (PTI) The Sports Authority of India on Wednesday gave out its first-ever Institutional Awards to a total of 162 athletes and 84 coaches for their performance in national and international competitions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)