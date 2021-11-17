Left Menu

India beat NZ by five wickets to go 1-0 up in three-match T20I series

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 17-11-2021 22:49 IST | Created: 17-11-2021 22:49 IST
India beat NZ by five wickets to go 1-0 up in three-match T20I series
India beat New Zealand by five wickets in the first T20 International to go 1-0 up in the three-match series here on Wednesday.

Chasing a target of 165, Suryakumar Yadav (62 off 40 balls) and skipper Rohit Sharma (48 off 36 balls) scored the bulk of the runs as India reached the target in 19.4 overs.

Earlier, New Zealand scored a competitive 164 for 6, riding on half-centuries from Martin Guptill (70 off 42 balls) and Mark Chapman (63 off 50 balls).

For India, Ravichandran Ashwin (2/23) and Bhuvneshwar Kumar (2/24) were the pick of the bowlers.

Brief Scores: New Zealand: 164 for 6 in 20 overs (Martin Guptill 70, Mark Chapman 63; Ravichandran Ashwin 2/23, Bhuvneshwar Kumar 2/24).

India: 166 for 5 in 19.4 overs (Suryakumar Yadav 62, Rohit Sharma 48; Trent Boult 2/31).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

