Hungary's punishment for Euro 2020 fan incidents halved

PTI | Nyon | Updated: 18-11-2021 09:21 IST | Created: 18-11-2021 09:21 IST
Hungary's punishment for offensive fan misconduct during the European Championship has been reduced by UEFA.

The two-game stadium closure in June for the Nations League was halved to one home game without fans game.

The UEFA verdict came despite more incidents of racist abuse and violence by Hungary fans in World Cup qualifying games this year.

At Euro 2020, Hungary fans racially abused opposing players and held up anti-gay banners at games played in Budapest and Munich.

Hungary was kept on probation for two more years with the threat of a further stadium closure, and UEFA also upheld the fine of 100,000 euros ($113,000).

The deferred UEFA punishment was not applied for World Cup qualifying matches in September and October because they are officially FIFA games.

After Hungary fans racially abused England's Black players at the Puskas Arena in September, FIFA barred fans when Albania played in Budapest the following month.

FIFA also imposed a fine of 200,000 Swiss francs ($215,000) on the Hungarian soccer federation, which is led by FIFA and UEFA vice president Sandor Csanyi.

