Olympics-Foreign athlete in Beijing tests positive for COVID-19

A foreign athlete participating in the Luge World Cup in Beijing has tested positive for COVID-19 during a routine test, state media reported on Thursday, citing a local organising committee. The athlete, who is classified as an asymptomatic case, has been transferred to an isolation facility for observation, state media reported, quoting Zhao Weidong, an official of the Beijing 2022 Winter Games.

The athlete is a close contact of a previously confirmed asymptomatic case, Zhao said, without revealing the athlete's identity. The competition also serves as a test event ahead of the Beijing Winter Olympics.

