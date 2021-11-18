Olympics-Foreign athlete in Beijing tests positive for COVID-19
The athlete, who is classified as an asymptomatic case, has been transferred to an isolation facility for observation, state media reported, quoting Zhao Weidong, an official of the Beijing 2022 Winter Games. The athlete is a close contact of a previously confirmed asymptomatic case, Zhao said, without revealing the athlete's identity.
- Country:
- China
A foreign athlete participating in the Luge World Cup in Beijing has tested positive for COVID-19 during a routine test, state media reported on Thursday, citing a local organising committee. The athlete, who is classified as an asymptomatic case, has been transferred to an isolation facility for observation, state media reported, quoting Zhao Weidong, an official of the Beijing 2022 Winter Games.
The athlete is a close contact of a previously confirmed asymptomatic case, Zhao said, without revealing the athlete's identity. The competition also serves as a test event ahead of the Beijing Winter Olympics.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Winter Games
- Zhao
- Beijing
- Zhao Weidong
- Beijing Winter Olympics
ALSO READ
Sports News Roundup: Olympics-Ice hockey-No plans to remove China team from Winter Games - IIHF; Soccer-Blatter, Platini charged with fraud by Swiss authorities and more
Sports News Roundup: Olympics-Ice hockey-No plans to remove China team from Winter Games - IIHF; Soccer-Blatter, Platini charged with fraud by Swiss authorities and more
Sports News Roundup: China deploys graft inspectors to oversee Beijing Winter Games; ATP roundup: Lorenzo Musetti wins 5-setter in Milan and more
Olympics-China deploys graft inspectors to oversee Beijing Winter Games