ATP Finals: Djokovic reaches semis, Ruud battles past Norrie

Novak Djokovic on Wednesday qualified for the semi-finals at the ATP Finals with his 50th match win of the year.

ANI | Turin | Updated: 18-11-2021 10:14 IST | Created: 18-11-2021 10:14 IST
Novak Djokovic celebrates winning his group stage match against Andrey Rublev . Image Credit: ANI
Novak Djokovic on Wednesday qualified for the semi-finals at the ATP Finals with his 50th match win of the year. The World No. 1, chasing a record-equalling sixth trophy at the season finale, won Green Group play at the Pala Alpitour in Turin with a 6-3, 6-2 victory over fifth seed Andrey Rublev.

With Daniil Medvedev winning the Red Group on Tuesday, a possible World No. 1 versus No. 2 final is on the cards come 21 November. The Serbian will look to carry his momentum into Friday's round-robin match against British alternate Cameron Norrie, who has replaced Stefanos Tsitsipas (right elbow) in the elite field.

In the other singles match of the day, Casper Ruud claimed the first win of his ATP Finals campaign after rallying from a set down against alternate Cameron Norrie 1-6, 6 -3, 6-4. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

