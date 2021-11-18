Sports News Roundup: Tennis-WTA's Simon voices concern over statement attributed to Peng; U.S. weighs diplomatic boycott of Beijing Olympics -sources and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Tennis-WTA's Simon voices concern over statement attributed to Peng

The head of the Women's Tennis Association on Wednesday voiced concern over an email it received, which was also released by a Chinese state media outlet, in which tennis player Peng Shuai was said to deny her previous allegations of sexual assault. Peng, one of China's biggest sport stars, said on social media earlier this month that former Chinese vice premier Zhang Gaoli coerced her into sex and that they later had an on-off consensual relationship.

U.S. weighs diplomatic boycott of Beijing Olympics -sources

The United States is considering not sending a diplomatic delegation to the opening of the Beijing Winter Olympics in February, to protest China's human rights practices, five sources familiar with the matter said on Wednesday. Governments typically send a high-ranking delegation of diplomats to opening ceremonies in a show of international support for the thousands of athletes from around the world who participate. The 2022 Winter Olympics run from Feb. 4-20.

NHL-No place like home: Islanders end grueling road stretch with new Nassau digs

A brand new home on Long Island awaits the New York Islanders on Saturday, as they end a grueling 13-game road trip and a decade-long journey for a permanent place to hang their skates. Seeking a new home away from the aging Nassau Coliseum, where the team played since its 1972 inception, former owner Charles Wang tried and failed to get plans for a new Long Island facility off the ground in 2011. He ultimately signed a 25-year lease, beginning in 2015, at Brooklyn's new Barclays Center.

Tennis-Muguruza defeats Kontaveit for first WTA Finals title

Spain's Garbine Muguruza claimed her first WTA Finals title on Wednesday, defeating Estonian Anett Kontaveit 6-3 7-5 in Guadalajara, Mexico. After trading breaks early in the match, the sixth seed chipped away at Kontaveit's defences to convert on break point in the seventh game, as the Estonian put up four double faults throughout the first set, got roughly half of her first serves in and struggled with errors.

Motor racing-F1 stewards to assess Mercedes review request on Thursday

Formula One stewards will hear Mercedes representatives on Thursday to decide whether to grant a request for review of the Sao Paulo Grand Prix incident between title contenders Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen. Verstappen's Red Bull team were also invited to attend the video hearing.

Tennis-Djokovic clinches last-four spot at ATP Finals

Novak Djokovic secured a semi-final place at the ATP Finals with a 6-3 6-2 victory over Russian Andrey Rublev on Wednesday, his 50th match win of the year, while Stefanos Tsitsipas withdrew from the tournament due to an elbow injury. The Greek world number four was replaced in Turin by British world number 12 Cameron Norrie, who took Casper Ruud to three sets on his debut in the late match before the Norwegian prevailed 1-6 6-3 6-4.

Soccer: Denmark to wear kits highlighting human rights issues in Qatar

Denmark's football team are instituting a series of measures to shine a spotlight on human rights issues in Qatar after qualifying for the 2022 World Cup to be held in the Middle East country, its football association (DBU) said. Denmark had already sealed automatic qualification last month after topping their group with nine wins and played their last qualifier on Monday.

Soccer-'I feel better every day,' says Brazilian great Pele

Former Brazilian soccer player Pele said on Wednesday he was feeling better "every day", almost two months after leaving hospital following the removal of a tumour in his colon. "Friends, it's been a while since we talked about this. I want to let you know that I'm fine. I feel better every day," a masked Pele wrote on Twitter.

Olympics: Foreign athlete in Beijing tests positive for COVID-19

A foreign athlete participating in the Luge World Cup in Beijing has tested positive for COVID-19 during a routine test, state media reported on Thursday, citing a local organising committee. The athlete, who is classified as an asymptomatic case, has been transferred to an isolation facility for observation, state media reported, quoting Zhao Weidong, an official of the Beijing 2022 Winter Games.

Alpine skiing-Heart broken Shiffrin chasing records and reindeer

Mikaela Shiffrin's back injury may have healed but she continues to compete with a broken heart as she returns to the World Cup circuit for two slalom races this weekend in Levi, Finland where more records and reindeer will be on offer. Coming off a win last month in the World Cup season opening giant slalom in Soelden, Austria, the American all-rounder has been nursing a nagging back injury that had limited her training at the U.S. ski team base in Colorado.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)