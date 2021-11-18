Indonesia Masters: PV Sindhu defeats Azurmendi, sails into quarters

India shuttler PV Sindhu stormed into the quarter-finals of the ongoing Indonesia Masters. Sindhu outclassed Spain's Clara Azurmendi 17-21, 21-7, 21-12 in a match that lasted for 47 minutes.

The Indian shuttler went down in the first game, but she was able to rise to the occasion in the next two games, and as a result, she ended up winning the contest. Lakshya Sen bowed out of the ongoing tournament after losing against Kento Momota 13-21, 19-21.

The pair of Dhruv Kapila and N Sikki Reddy also bowed out of the Indonesia Master after losing against Supak Jomkoh and Supissara Paewsampran. (ANI)

