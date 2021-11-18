Sports News Roundup: Tennis-WTA's Simon casts doubt over statement attributed to Peng; Tennis: Serena still carries trauma of 2001 Indian Wells jeers and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Tennis-WTA's Simon casts doubt over statement attributed to Peng

The head of the Women's Tennis Association on Wednesday voiced doubt over an email it received, which was also released by a Chinese state media outlet, in which tennis player Peng Shuai was said to deny her previous allegations of sexual assault. Peng, one of China's biggest sport stars, said on social media this month that former Chinese vice premier Zhang Gaoli coerced her into sex and that they later had an on-off consensual relationship.

Tennis: Serena still carries trauma of 2001 Indian Wells jeers

Serena Williams says she is still traumatized by an experience at Indian Wells in 2001 when she was booed by the crowd after accusations she reached the final after her father, Richard, pulled sister Venus out of their semi-final clash. Venus pulled out just before their semi-final match citing tendonitis - a day after Russian player Elena Dementieva said Richard Williams would "decide who's going to win" - allowing Serena to advance and play Belgian Kim Clijsters in the final the following day.

Tennis: Kontaveit looks to carry late season momentum, 'self-belief' into 2022

Anett Kontaveit put aside losing to Spain's Garbine Muguruza in the championship match of the WTA Finals in Guadalajara on Wednesday, saying the momentum from her memorable end-of-season run would hold her in good stead next year. Kontaveit was ranked 30th in the world in August but title wins in Cleveland, Ostrava, Moscow and Cluj in the second half of the season catapulted her into the top 10.

U.S. weighs diplomatic boycott of Beijing Olympics -sources

The United States is considering not sending a diplomatic delegation to the opening of the Beijing Winter Olympics in February, to protest China's human rights practices, five sources familiar with the matter said on Wednesday. Governments typically send a high-ranking delegation of diplomats to opening ceremonies in a show of international support for the thousands of athletes from around the world who participate. The 2022 Winter Olympics run from Feb. 4-20.

Tennis-Muguruza defeats Kontaveit for first WTA Finals title

Spain's Garbine Muguruza claimed her first WTA Finals title on Wednesday, defeating Estonian Anett Kontaveit 6-3 7-5 in Guadalajara, Mexico. After trading breaks early in the match, the sixth seed chipped away at Kontaveit's defences to convert on break point in the seventh game, as the Estonian put up four double faults throughout the first set, got roughly half of her first serves in and struggled with errors.

Motor racing-F1 stewards to assess Mercedes review request on Thursday

Formula One stewards will hear Mercedes representatives on Thursday to decide whether to grant a request for review of the Sao Paulo Grand Prix incident between title contenders Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen. Verstappen's Red Bull team were also invited to attend the video hearing.

Tennis-Djokovic clinches last-four spot at ATP Finals

Novak Djokovic secured a semi-final place at the ATP Finals with a 6-3 6-2 victory over Russian Andrey Rublev on Wednesday, his 50th match win of the year, while Stefanos Tsitsipas withdrew from the tournament due to an elbow injury. The Greek world number four was replaced in Turin by British world number 12 Cameron Norrie, who took Casper Ruud to three sets on his debut in the late match before the Norwegian prevailed 1-6 6-3 6-4.

Tennis: Responding to Kyrgios, Djokovic reiterates 'freedom of choice' on vaccine

Novak Djokovic, the world number one ranked men's player, has reiterated his stand about freedom of choice over taking the COVID-19 vaccine as suspense grows over his participation at the Australian Open in January. Serbian Djokovic has repeatedly declined to disclose his vaccination status and said last month that he was unsure if he would defend his title at Melbourne Park, "things being as they are".

Alpine skiing-Heart broken Shiffrin chasing records and reindeer

Mikaela Shiffrin's back injury may have healed but she continues to compete with a broken heart as she returns to the World Cup circuit for two slalom races this weekend in Levi, Finland where more records and reindeer will be on offer. Coming off a win last month in the World Cup season opening giant slalom in Soelden, Austria, the American all-rounder has been nursing a nagging back injury that had limited her training at the U.S. ski team base in Colorado.

NBA roundup: Giannis Antetokounmpo buries season-high 47 in Bucks' win

Giannis Antetokounmpo had a season-high 47 points on 18-of-23 shooting and Khris Middleton made his way into the team history book as the Milwaukee Bucks earned a 109-102 home win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday night to kick off their five-game homestand. Antetokounmpo had 28 first-half points on 12-of-13 shooting and also finished with nine rebounds to lead the Bucks to their first win at home since their season opener on Oct. 19. Bobby Portis added 17 points and five rebounds in his sixth consecutive start, and Pat Connaughton chipped in 16 points off the bench.

