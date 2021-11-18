Left Menu

MCA chief meets Mumbai senior team; felicitates Rahane

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 18-11-2021 14:37 IST | Created: 18-11-2021 14:28 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia
Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) president Vijay Patil on Thursday met Indian team skipper Ajinkya Rahane and felicitated him at the state unit's Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) facility here.

Rahane, who will be captaining India for the first Test against New Zealand in Kanpur, has been toiling hard at the MCA's picturesque facility since Monday as part of the camp for India Test specialists.

Patil gave Rahane a bouquet in presence of Jagdish Achrekar (Treasurer), Nadim Memon, and Ajinkya Naik (MCA Apex Council members), and Mumbai head coach Amol Muzumdar at the picturesque Bandra Kurla Complex facility. Patil also had a word with the Mumbai senior team, which is also training at the facility, ahead of the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

The MCA chief had a word of encouragement for the team members and was also seen chatting with Muzumdar.

Mumbai, who were knocked out of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy on the league stage, will play their Hazare Trophy matches in Trivandrum in December.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

