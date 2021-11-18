Best 5 Teams to Battle for the FIFA World Cup 2022 Title

The next FIFA World Cup 2022, the world's biggest soccer tournament, is ready to astonish sports fans around the globe yet again. Having 32 teams, there will be well over a million spectators, and 8 world-class stadiums all prepared for a month-long international football fiesta, arguably there are even more reasons to look forward to the tournament this year-round. Indeed, FIFA revealed the FIFA World Cup 2022 fixture schedule previously this year. To further add to the excitement surrounding the forthcoming FIFA event, we have compiled a list of the best teams scheduled to compete in Qatar for the title of World Cup winners of 2022.

The World Cup 2022 in Qatar will be held in the smallest number of venues ever, with only 8 venues planned for the entire tournament. Originally, there were rumours that the tournament would include 12 venues. Nevertheless, the ultimate figure is 8. In reality, every stadium has been created with astonishing interiors and it will also feature an air-conditioning option due to the high daytime temperatures in Qatar, something which we'll experience for the very first time.

Germany;

Germany, who captured the FIFA World Cup in 2014, failed to keep going in Russia, as the team was eliminated from the tournament in the group phase. Germany was eliminated while finishing last in their group. As a result, the upcoming World Cup will be an excellent opportunity to set the tone, as the team doesn't even want to replicate the very same catastrophe that occurred in Russia the previous time around. With that said, Germany's chances of winning the Cup remain at 8/1 as the players continue to train for the tournament. Furthermore, it is crucial to note that the team has failed to gain success in the UEFA Nations League recently and would need to make substantial improvements if it is to fight for the title.

Belgium;

The 2018 WC was indeed a joyride for Belgium, as they finished 3rd in the tournament. Belgium boasts an impressive line-up that really can overcome any team on their day, with a plethora of talents in its roster. Currently, the team is placed first in the current FIFA rankings and will be ready to go once more in Qatar when the Football World Cup 2022 gets off. With that said, the forthcoming World Cup could be the last for Hazard, the star, who'll be 33 by the moment the tournament begins in the fall of 2022. Similarly, Kevin De Bruyne will be 31 at that stage.

Brazil;

Brazil, a squad that is still bouncing with their Copa America victory in 2019, does have a hugely powerful team next time around. These 5-time world champions enter the tournament with a respectable reputation and will be one of the leading candidates for the Football World Cup 2022, together with France. Brazil is 11/2 to capture the tournament, and the team will be eager to make a significant push for the crown. However, this is a club in change on defense, and it will be intriguing to watch how the newcomers blend in. Vinicius, Richarlison and Gabriel Martinelli are the most recent young potential recruits to their squad.

Spain;

Spain won the last FIFA World Cup in 2010 and will enter the tournament with great expectations this time around. The team endured a painful departure last time out in Russia when they struggled all the way into the next round of sixteen encounters before being knocked out by home nation Russia. The Qatar World Cup, on the other hand, will provide an opportunity for a team that has been performing well recently. With chances of 8/1 to win the championship with the likes of Diego Costa, Sergio Ramos, Adama Traore and Nacho among their roster, this side will enter the world cup tournament as one of the favorite contenders, alongside Brazil & France.

France;

France, the world champions in the previous year in Russia, will enter the FIFA World Cup as obvious favorites to win the trophy for the second consecutive session. Les Bleus remain 7/1 contenders to win the World Cup again and there is every reason to try out online betting on websites such as this online casino in Canada. With players like the youngster Kylian Mbappe, Antoine Griezmann, and Paul Pogba remaining on the roster, the team seems set to provide a formidable challenge when the World Cup begins in Qatar. In addition, Les Bleus now have a population of young quality players to draw on, which further adds to the team's clout. As a result, it will be intriguing to observe how well the French squad approaches the World Cup 2022 in Qatar and what sort of threat it poses to other nations. For the time being, Les Bleus are the strong contenders to win the championship title.

