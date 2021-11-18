Lahiri hopes to make last start of 2021 count at RSM Classic

After a none-too-impressive beginning, Indian golfer Anirban Lahiri is hoping to make his last start of the season count at the RSM Classic here. The season wraps up on the Sea Island in Georgia at the Seaside and Plantation Courses. This is the ninth and final event of the fall portion of the 2021-2022 season.

This is the last chance for Lahiri to go into the festival break with a good result in the bag to keep his confidence up when he returns in January.

Lahiri often had had a good start in the Fall and he built on it to stay on the PGA Tour, save the time he came back from the Korn Ferry Tour finals before the pandemic. After having made the FedExCup play-offs for the first time since 2018, Lahiri was hoping for a good start to the new season.

Instead he stands ahead of his final start of 2021 at the RSM Classic with a none-too-happy beginning in five events so far.

Lahiri is due to start with Scott Piercy and Luke List and they go off on the first day at 9.30 am (local time) from the 10th tee at the Plantation Course.

Indian American Sahith Theegala is also in the field and he plays with Dylan Wu and Joshua Creel from the first tee at 10.20 am, while Kiradech Aphibarnrat plays from the first at the Seaside Course with Chris Kirk and Doug Ghim at 9.30 am.

Of the nine events in Fall season, Lahiri is making his sixth start. He did not play three events -- season-opener Fortinet Championship and the two limited field events CJ Cup @ The Summit and the Zozo Championship in Japan, as he did not make the field.

Consistency has been missing. Time and again, Lahiri put together solid rounds, but was not able to do that four days in a row. Also his putting has often let him down.

As for the other players, this will be the seventh consecutive event with a full field and 156 players. The Seaside Course is a Tom Fazio redesign at just 7,005 yards.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)