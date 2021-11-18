VAOs wear black badges to work, demand shifting of Tahsildar

Erode (TN), Nov 18 (PTI): All the Village Administrative Officers (VAO) and Village Assistants in Nambiyur taluk in the district attended work on Thursday wearing black badges, demanding the immediate shifting of the Nambiyur Tahsildar Marimuthu as they said he was allegedly working against them and also humiliating them. A couple of days back, the VAOs and the Village Assistants met the Revenue Divisional Officer of Gobichettipalayam Palanidevi urging her to shift the Tahsildar and they said the Erode Collector Krishnanunni would solve the issue by conducting an enquiry into their complaint. Today was the second day of their protest.

