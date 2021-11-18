Sony Pictures Networks gets broadcast rights for Lanka Premier League

Sony Pictures Networks India (SPN) on Thursday said it has acquired the broadcast rights for the coming second edition of the Lanka Premier League, a Twenty20 cricket tournament.

Sony Pictures Networks India (SPN) has signed an agreement with the official franchise and broadcast holder of LPL - the IPG Group, a statement by the wholly-owned subsidiary of Sony Corporation, Japan, said without disclosing the amount paid for broadcasting rights.

The agreement includes the television and digital transmission of the LPL, which is set to be played between December 5 and December 23, it added.

Following this, all LPL matches will be telecast live on SONY SIX & SONY TEN 2 channels and also live-streamed on its OTT platform SonyLIV.

Commenting on the development SPN Chief Revenue Officer, Distribution and Head – Sports Business Rajesh Kaul said the appetite for cricket in India is huge.

''With the onboarding of Lanka Premier League, we want to provide our viewers with some high-energy T20 cricket throughout December. Sri Lankan Cricket has always produced many world-class players and the inclusion of top international cricketers like Chris Gayle, Andre Russell and Faf du Plessis among others is contributing to the growth and popularity of the Lanka Premier League in the subcontinent,'' he said.

LPL will witness a host of cricketing stars in action such as Chris Gayle, Irfan Pathan, Shahid Afridi and Faf du Plessis.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)