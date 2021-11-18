Hales denies "racial connotation" in the naming of his dog

Former England batter Alex Hales has categorically denied any ''racial connotation'' in the naming of his dog, following Azeem Rafiq's allegation that the name was used by former Yorkshire team-mate Gary Ballance ''to describe people of color''.

Rafiq narrated his experiences of racism and discrimination at the Yorkshire County Cricket Club in detail as he addressed UK Members of Parliament in the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee (DCMS) on Tuesday.

He claimed that England international Ballance used the name 'Kevin' as a ''derogatory'' term to refer to any player of color, adding that it was ''an open secret'' in the England dressing room. Rafiq further alleged that Hales had named his dog 'Kevin' because it was black.

''Having heard the allegations made against me, I categorically and absolutely deny there was any racial connotation in the naming of my dog,'' Hales said in a statement.

''I entirely respect and have huge sympathy for both the stance Azeem Rafiq has taken and what he has had to endure. His evidence was harrowing.

''There is no place for racism or discrimination of any kind in cricket and I will gladly co-operate with any investigation the game's authorities choose to hold,'' Hales added.

Hales' county club Nottinghamshire also issued a statement saying they have ''commenced the appropriate internal process'' following Rafiq's testimony about the batter.

Earlier this month, Ballance had admitted that he called Rafiq a 'Paki' (referring to his Pakistani origin) during the pair's time together at Yorkshire but maintained it was done ''in the spirit of friendly banter''.

Former England pacer Tim Bresnan, who was also alleged to have passed racist comments towards Rafiq, has categorically denied making such comments towards his ex-Yorkshire teammate.

Former cricketer-turned-TV commentator David Lloyd has also apologized to Rafiq after he was accused of making disparaging comments on Asian cricketers to a third party.

