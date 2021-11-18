Indonesia Masters: Prannoy sails into quarters after thrilling victory over Viktor Axelsen
Ace shuttler HS Prannoy stormed into the quarter-finals of the ongoing Indonesia Masters on Thursday as he caused a major upset by beating Denmark's Viktor Axelsen 14-21, 21-19, 21-16.
- Country:
- Indonesia
Ace shuttler HS Prannoy stormed into the quarter-finals of the ongoing Indonesia Masters on Thursday as he caused a major upset by beating Denmark's Viktor Axelsen 14-21, 21-19, 21-16. Playing on Court 1, the Indian shuttler went down in the first game but put up a gutsy performance and made a thrilling comeback in the next two rounds of the game.
Earlier in the day, Kidambi Srikanth and PV Sindhu also entered the quarter-finals after winning their respective games. Lakshya Sen bowed out of the ongoing tournament after losing against Kento Momota 13-21, 19-21.
The pair of Dhruv Kapila and N Sikki Reddy also bowed out of the Indonesia Master after losing against Supak Jomkoh and Supissara Paewsampran. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
ADB sets plan to retire coal-fired power plants in the Philippines, Indonesia
At least 18 missing after boat sinks in Indonesia
Indonesia reports 801 newly-confirmed COVID-19 cases, 24 more deaths
Amid rivalry with China, Biden calls for strengthen US ties with Indonesia
Indonesia signals about-face on COP26 deforestation pledge