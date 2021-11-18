Left Menu

Indonesia Masters: Prannoy sails into quarters after thrilling victory over Viktor Axelsen

Ace shuttler HS Prannoy stormed into the quarter-finals of the ongoing Indonesia Masters on Thursday as he caused a major upset by beating Denmark's Viktor Axelsen 14-21, 21-19, 21-16.

ANI | Bali | Updated: 18-11-2021 17:20 IST | Created: 18-11-2021 17:20 IST
Shuttler HS Prannoy (Image: BAI Media-Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Ace shuttler HS Prannoy stormed into the quarter-finals of the ongoing Indonesia Masters on Thursday as he caused a major upset by beating Denmark's Viktor Axelsen 14-21, 21-19, 21-16. Playing on Court 1, the Indian shuttler went down in the first game but put up a gutsy performance and made a thrilling comeback in the next two rounds of the game.

Earlier in the day, Kidambi Srikanth and PV Sindhu also entered the quarter-finals after winning their respective games. Lakshya Sen bowed out of the ongoing tournament after losing against Kento Momota 13-21, 19-21.

The pair of Dhruv Kapila and N Sikki Reddy also bowed out of the Indonesia Master after losing against Supak Jomkoh and Supissara Paewsampran. (ANI)

