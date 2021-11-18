Indoor golf tournament series from November 20

Microgravity Ventures Private Limited, a facilitator of world-class gaming hubs and eSports tournaments in India, has partnered with Sports & Leisure Worldwide (SLW) to host Microgravity Corporate Masters, an indoor golf tournament Series.

The first-of-its-kind series will kick off on November 20 with hundreds of golfers and enthusiasts taking a swing on the latest state-of-the-art indoor golf simulator at one of the most iconic courses in the world, Pebble Beach Golf Links.

The series will be held on November 20 and 21 and then on November 27 and 28 in Gurgaon.

