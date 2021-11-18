Left Menu

Pramod Bhagat, Sukant Kadam register easy wins

World number one Pramod Bhagat defeated Deada Jean Yves Yao from Ivory Coast in under 22 minutes in the Uganda International Para Badminton tournament here on Thursday. The world number five breezed past his opponent to win 21-4 21-5 in straight games.

PTI | Kampala | Updated: 18-11-2021 18:59 IST | Created: 18-11-2021 18:59 IST
Pramod Bhagat, Sukant Kadam register easy wins
  • Country:
  • Uganda

World number one Pramod Bhagat defeated Deada Jean Yves Yao from Ivory Coast in under 22 minutes in the Uganda International Para Badminton tournament here on Thursday. This was his second win in the singles SL3 category. The score read 21-13 21-9.

The ace shuttler also won his mixed doubles match where he partnered Palak Kohli. The pair defeated India's Shanthiya Viswanathan and Uganda's Bashir Mutyaba in straight sets 21-11 21 12.

In SL3 classification, athletes with lower limb impairment compete. Sukant Kadam, in SL4 category, did not break a sweat in beating Nigeria's Ousmane Habi Adamou in 18 minutes. The world number five breezed past his opponent to win 21-4 21-5 in straight games. He along with Jyothi Jyothi also won their first mixed doubles round against Italy's Davide Posenato and Rosa Efomo De Marco 22-20 21-17. The match lasted for 29 minutes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA aims to complete SpaceX Starship review by Dec 31; What is space debris and how dangerous is it? and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA aims to complete SpaceX Starship review by De...

 Global
2
Amazon to stop accepting Visa credit cards issued in UK - Bloomberg News

Amazon to stop accepting Visa credit cards issued in UK - Bloomberg News

 United Kingdom
3
VP Naidu inaugurates Yoda Life Line Diagnostics Pvt Ltd in Hyderabad

VP Naidu inaugurates Yoda Life Line Diagnostics Pvt Ltd in Hyderabad

India
4
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007253 update for Insiders

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007253 update for Insiders

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021