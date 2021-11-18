Pramod Bhagat, Sukant Kadam register easy wins

World number one Pramod Bhagat defeated Deada Jean Yves Yao from Ivory Coast in under 22 minutes in the Uganda International Para Badminton tournament here on Thursday. This was his second win in the singles SL3 category. The score read 21-13 21-9.

The ace shuttler also won his mixed doubles match where he partnered Palak Kohli. The pair defeated India's Shanthiya Viswanathan and Uganda's Bashir Mutyaba in straight sets 21-11 21 12.

In SL3 classification, athletes with lower limb impairment compete. Sukant Kadam, in SL4 category, did not break a sweat in beating Nigeria's Ousmane Habi Adamou in 18 minutes. The world number five breezed past his opponent to win 21-4 21-5 in straight games. He along with Jyothi Jyothi also won their first mixed doubles round against Italy's Davide Posenato and Rosa Efomo De Marco 22-20 21-17. The match lasted for 29 minutes.

