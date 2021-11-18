NBA and Sportradar announce long-term global partnership

The National Basketball Association (NBA) and Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ: SRAD), on Thursday, announced an expansive multi-year partnership agreement that will see the NBA, Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) and NBA G League use Sportradar's global and wide-ranging capabilities to grow US operations, increase their international footprint and drive fan engagement. This new partnership begins with the 2023-24 NBA season and provides the NBA with an equity stake in Sportradar.

This agreement with the NBA, WNBA and NBA G League maintains Sportradar as the exclusive provider of NBA data worldwide that will help fans across the globe engage with the three leagues. Sportradar will continue to be both the authorized global distributor of official NBA and WNBA betting data and the distributor of live game video that is available to international sports betting operators for fans to experience in real-time.

In addition, the new relationship includes expanded distribution rights regarding the use of player tracking data. Sportradar will also establish a dedicated team to innovate and transform the fan experience. This will include utilizing data to create a deeper understanding and appreciation of the game, developing new data products to enrich fan engagement, and revolutionizing how sports betting data is utilized by betting operators and media partners.

This deal extends a relationship that began in 2016 when Sportradar and the NBA announced a multi-year partnership, which made Sportradar an Official Provider of Real-time NBA League Statistics. The NBA and Sportradar will continue to collaborate on best-in-class practices to protect the integrity of games, which includes the use of Sportradar's Universal Fraud Detection System (UFDS) to monitor global betting activity and trends worldwide. (ANI)

