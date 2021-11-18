Left Menu

Reuters | Updated: 18-11-2021 21:41 IST | Created: 18-11-2021 21:41 IST
Rugby-New Zealand team to play France

New Zealand coach Ian Foster named the following team to play France in the autumn international test in Paris on Saturday.

Team: 15-Jordie Barrett, 14-Will Jordan, 13-Rieko Ioane, 12-Quinn Tupaea, 11-George Bridge, 10-Richie Mo'unga, 9-Aaron Smith, 8-Ardie Savea, 7-Sam Cane, 6-Akira Ioane, 5-Samuel Whitelock (captain), 4-Brodie Retallick, 3-Nepo Laulala, 2-Dane Coles, 1-Joe Moody

Replacements: 16-Samisoni Taukei'aho, 17-George Bower, 18-Ofa Tuungafasi, 19-Tupou Vaa'i, 20-Shannon Frizell, 21-Brad Weber, 22-Damian McKenzie, 23-David Havili

