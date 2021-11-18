Special voters facilitation stall opened at IITF's Delhi Pavilion: CEO

A special stall has been opened at the Delhi Pavilion of the ongoing India International Trade Fair (IITF) here by poll authorities to facilitate voters, especially the youth, as part of the special summary revision exercise, officials said on Thursday.

The special summary revision of Delhi's electoral roll with January 1, 2022 as the qualifying date began on November 1 Delhi CEO Ranbir Singh had earlier said and asserted that the poll authorities will carry out the exercise as a month-long festival for the electorate.

''A special voters facilitation stall has been started at the Delhi Pavilion of the ongoing IITF at Pragati Maidan. As the event sees a large footfall of youths, so this decision was taken to help voters who are turning 18 before the cut-off date or have already turned but not enrolled in the voters list, besides other sections of the electorate,'' Singh told PTI on Thursday.

He said the idea behind opening the stall at IITF is also to reach out to lot of women voters, including young women.

The special stall is the result of an initiative of the office of the New Delhi District Election Officer (DEO), he said.

After a year's gap, IITF is being held at Pragati Maidan in the national capital from November 14-27, with 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' as its theme, the commerce ministry had said early October.

The IITF is a huge attraction for the Delhites. A special booth was set up at Delhi Pavilion in India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO), Pragati Maidan for dissemination of information regarding Special Summary Revision-2022.

New Delhi DEO Monica Priyadarshini told PTI that the special booth set up at the Delhi Pavilion has a ''dedicated staff'' deployed to educate visitors about the Voter Helpline app which is the easiest way for any kind of voter-related service.

Response of visitors to this stall has been very encouraging, she said ''Many youngsters have applied for new voter cards at the helpdesk through 'Voters Helpline App'. In less than two minutes, they can enrol themselves as new voters,'' she added.

The fair was not held in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It was the second time in the history that IITF was not organised. The first time this happened was in 1980.

Visitors were allowed in Business Days category, from November 14-18, and for general public days it will now open from Friday, till November 27.

During this exercise, any person who would be 18 years or more on or before January 1, 2022 will be eligible to enrol as a voter. The final roll will be published on January 5.

Delhi CEO Office will hold special camps on November 27 and 28 across all polling stations in the city to facilitate enrolment of voters, as part of the special summary revision (SSR) exercise, officials had said on Tuesday.

According to the draft roll published on November 1, 2021, the total number of electors stand at 1,47,95,949, showed the data shared by the CEO Office.

There is a decrease in the number of both male and female voters in the draft roll vis-a-vis the one published on January 15, according to the data shared by the Delhi CEO.

The number of male, female and third gender electors are 80,88,031; 67,06,570; and 948 respectively, according to the draft roll published on November 1.

The numbers for the January 15 roll were 81,58,180; 67,38,976 and 913, respectively.

Delhi's last electoral roll was published in January 2021, according to which the total number of eligible voters in the city had then stood at over 1.48 crore.

