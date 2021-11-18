Rugby-Mo'unga one of seven changes for New Zealand v France

Left Menu

Richie Mo’unga will start at flyhalf for New Zealand in their autumn international series test against France in Paris on Saturday after Beauden Barrett failed to recover in time from a knock to the head sustained last weekend.

Barrett was injured in the 29-20 defeat to Ireland, with Mo’unga one of seven changes to the starting side, though coach Ian Foster suggests the rotation of players is not a reaction to the disappointment in Dublin. Mo’unga will be partnered by scrumhalf Aaron Smith, while Quinn Tupaea takes over the number 12 jersey from Anton Lienert-Brown and will form a midfield pairing with Rieko Ioane.

George Bridge and Will Jordan are on the wings, and are part of a back three with fullback Jordie Barrett. Dane Coles got the nod at hooker and will form a front row with props Nepo Laulala and Joe Moody, while captain Sam Whitelock is in the second row with Brodie Retallick.

Akira Ioane starts at six and Sam Cane at seven, with Ardie Savea at the back of the scrum. "We’re really excited about this match, it’s a big statement game for us and we know we have to respond from the Irish performance," Foster said in a media release from New Zealand Rugby.

"We’ve had to manage the physical and mental load for the players, so have changed things up a bit for this final test to maximise the energy within the whole group. "That’s not a reflection on the guys that haven’t been selected, it’s more a chance to bring some fresh players in, and that’s going to be vital for us."

The match is a dress-rehearsal for the opening game of the 2023 Rugby World Cup in Paris, where France have not beaten the All Blacks since 1973. "They (France) are a young, formidable team building in confidence and they’ve been targeting this match so it’s a huge way for us to finish our tour," Foster said.

Team: 15-Jordie Barrett, 14-Will Jordan, 13-Rieko Ioane, 12-Quinn Tupaea, 11-George Bridge, 10-Richie Mo’unga, 9-Aaron Smith, 8-Ardie Savea, 7-Sam Cane, 6-Akira Ioane, 5-Samuel Whitelock (captain), 4-Brodie Retallick, 3-Nepo Laulala, 2-Dane Coles, 1-Joe Moody Replacements: 16-Samisoni Taukei’aho, 17-George Bower, 18-Ofa Tuungafasi, 19-Tupou Vaa’i, 20-Shannon Frizell, 21-Brad Weber, 22-Damian McKenzie, 23-David Havili

