Sports News Roundup: Garnet Hathaway's late goals propel Caps to win; Muguruza defeats Kontaveit for first WTA Finals title and more

Tennis-Women's tour chief casts doubt on statement attributed to China's Peng

The head of the Women's Tennis Association on Wednesday voiced doubt over an email it received, also released by a Chinese state media outlet, in which tennis player Peng Shuai was said to deny her allegations of sexual assault. Peng, one of China's biggest sport stars, said on social media this month that former Chinese vice premier Zhang Gaoli coerced her into sex and that they later had an on-off consensual relationship.

Tennis-Zverev sets up semi-final clash with Djokovic

Alexander Zverev booked his place in the last four of the ATP Finals where he will face world number one Novak Djokovic after a 6-2 6-4 win over Hubert Hurkacz in Turin on Thursday. The German fired 22 winners and closed out the match in one hour and two minutes, the fastest of the tournament so far, and joins defending champion Daniil Medvedev in the semi-finals from the Red Group.

Tennis-Muguruza defeats Kontaveit for first WTA Finals title

Spain's Garbine Muguruza claimed her first WTA Finals title on Wednesday, defeating Estonian Anett Kontaveit 6-3 7-5 in Guadalajara, Mexico. After trading breaks early in the match, the sixth seed chipped away at Kontaveit's defences to convert on break point in the seventh game, as the Estonian put up four double faults throughout the first set, got roughly half of her first serves in and struggled with errors.

Cricket-English 'drinking culture' affected Asian and Black players: Best

The "drinking culture" in county teams was partly responsible for Asian and Black players not getting enough opportunities in English cricket, former West Indies international Tino Best has said. Former Yorkshire cricketer Azeem Rafiq's testimony to a British parliamentary committee on Tuesday has thrown a spotlight on racism in the sport in England, as well as its drinking culture.

NHL roundup: Garnet Hathaway's late goals propel Caps to win

Garnet Hathaway scored two goals late in the third period and the visiting Washington Capitals defeated the Los Angeles Kings 2-0 on Wednesday night. Hathaway gave Washington a 1-0 lead at 16:30, then added an empty-net goal at 18:42. All five of Hathaway's goals have come in his past four games.

Tennis-ITF says player safety top priority amid concerns over China's Peng

The International Tennis Federation (ITF) is committed to player safety and supports an investigation into the whereabouts of Chinese player Peng Shuai, the governing body said on Thursday. Peng, 35, hasn't been seen or heard from publicly since she said on social media that a former vice-premier of China, Zhang Gaoli, coerced her into sex and that they later had an on-off consensual relationship.

Soccer-Science and slush beating the heat at Qatar World Cup

Hard-running midfielders could lose up to three litres of sweat during a World Cup match in Qatar, but the fast-moving world of sports science is on hand to help enable players maintain performance when in previous years they may have wilted. Although the tournament has been moved to November/December next year, temperatures will still average in the high 20s Celsius, and conditions will still be severely testing for many players, particularly those coming straight from cooler regions and with only a one-week acclimatization window.

Soccer-One year to go until 2022 World Cup - is Qatar ready?

Sunday marks the point where it is one year to go until the opening match of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, with the tournament, played for the first time in a northern hemisphere winter, rapidly taking shape. The opening match will take place on Nov. 21 in the 60,000 capacity Al Bayt Stadium.

Motor racing-Verstappen expects no sanction for 'hard racing' incident

Red Bull's Formula One championship leader Max Verstappen said he did not expect to be punished retrospectively for a defensive move against Lewis Hamilton at the Sao Paulo Grand Prix, and would do it again. Hamilton's Mercedes team have requested a review of the incident, with stewards hearing representatives of both teams on Thursday ahead of this weekend's Qatar Grand Prix to decide how to proceed.

NBA roundup: Giannis Antetokounmpo buries season-high 47 in Bucks' win

Giannis Antetokounmpo had a season-high 47 points on 18-of-23 shooting and Khris Middleton made his way into the team history book as the Milwaukee Bucks earned a 109-102 home win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday night to kick off their five-game homestand. Antetokounmpo had 28 first-half points on 12-of-13 shooting and also finished with nine rebounds to lead the Bucks to their first win at home since their season opener on Oct. 19. Bobby Portis added 17 points and five rebounds in his sixth consecutive start, and Pat Connaughton chipped in 16 points off the bench.

