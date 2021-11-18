Left Menu

Cricket-Ex-Yorkshire player Rafiq apologises for anti-Semitic exchange

Reuters | Updated: 18-11-2021 22:33 IST | Created: 18-11-2021 22:33 IST
Former Yorkshire cricketer Azeem Rafiq apologised on Thursday for using anti-Semitic language in an exchange of messages with another cricketer from 2011. Rafiq, a player of Pakistani descent, this week testified before a British parliamentary committee and spoke of the discrimination he faced https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/asian-heritage-cricketers-insulted-humiliated-yorkshire-rafiq-says-2021-11-16 while at Yorkshire, saying the sport in England was riddled with racism.

"I was sent an image of this exchange from early 2011 today. I have gone back to check my account and it is me. I have absolutely no excuses," Rafiq, 30, wrote in a statement on Twitter. "I am ashamed of this exchange and have now deleted it so as not to cause further offence. I was 19 at the time and I hope and believe I am a different person today. I am incredibly angry at myself and I apologise to the Jewish community and everyone who is rightly offended by this."

