Tata Steel Chess: Arjun sole leader with four wins on trot

Indian teenage duo of Arjun Erigaisi and R Praggnanandhaa occupied the top two places, pushing world number four Levon Aronian to third spot after round six of the Tata Steel Rapid Chess here on Thursday.

The 18-year-old Arjun was on song yet again as he continued his sublime form with a crushing victory over Sam Shankland in mere 19 moves to make it four wins on the trot.

Playing the London opening, Arjun managed to take the upper hand in the game as early as move 12 and took advantage of the closed centre to launch an unstoppable attack against the second player's king.

The deadly trio of Arjun's queen, knight, and bishop proved to be too strong as Shankland resigned foreseeing a huge loss of material.

The 16-year-old Praggnanandhaa took on top-seed Aronian in what promised to be a great clash.

Aronian stuck with his Queen's Gambit Accepted opening choice and comfortably managed to equalise after the opening.

Soon, the queens were off the board and a fairly level game ended in a draw by threefold repetition on move 29.

In what was a complicated game, Iranian GM Maghsoodloo got the better of his counterpart Le Quang Liem, who seemed to be pretty much in control throughout the tie.

The Vietnamese no 1 missed a chance to finish things off on move 51 but instead on the very next move, blundered a whole rook and the game.

