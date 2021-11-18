Left Menu

USA, Chile and Malaysia arrive in Bhubaneswar for Junior Hockey WC

USA and Chile arrived in Bhubaneswar on Thursday for the much-awaited FIH Odisha Hockey Men's Junior World Cup Bhubaneswar 2021.

ANI | Bhubaneswar (Odisha) | Updated: 18-11-2021 23:56 IST | Created: 18-11-2021 23:56 IST
USA team arrives for FIH Odisha Hockey Men's Junior World Cup Bhubaneswar 2021 (Photo/ Hockey India). Image Credit: ANI
USA and Chile arrived in Bhubaneswar on Thursday for the much-awaited FIH Odisha Hockey Men's Junior World Cup Bhubaneswar 2021. Grouped in Pool C, along with Korea, Spain, and the Netherlands, the USA are in for a tough battle to make it through to the group stages.

"We had a camp in California. It was around 10 days, so we had a training camp there. We were preparing as a team, so we are ready to go," said Pat Harris, USA Head Coach, according to a Hockey India release. Excited to compete in Bhubaneswar at the iconic Kalinga Stadium, Harris said, "The boys are very excited. This is the first time for many that they have been in such a hockey atmosphere. I think to the world, India has a very strong hockey culture with a big hockey stadium. So, I am sure the boys will really enjoy playing in the hockey stadium."

While speaking about the team's preparations, Chile Captain Nicolas Abujatum said, "We have been preparing a lot. We were a part of the Pan-American Championship, which was a big part of our process. Afterwards, we continued training for the World Cup with our staff. We are excited to play at Kalinga Stadium, as most of us have not played in such a great stadium." Meanwhile, Team Malaysia arrived in Bhubaneswar on Wednesday night. Speaking on the prospect of playing at the iconic Kalinga Stadium Malaysia Head Coach Wallace Tan expressed, "Our team is very excited to play at the Kalinga Stadium as it is a very big and respected stadium. Many big tournaments have been held here, and many legends have played here, so it will be an honour to play here."

The USA will open up their campaign against Spain on November 25, while Chile and Malaysia, who are both placed in Group A along with Belgium and South Africa, will face off against each other in their first game of the tournament on November 24. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

