Left Menu

Rugby-England's Farrell to have surgery on ankle injury

England captain Owen Farrell is to undergo surgery on an ankle injury sustained in last week's victory over Australia, his club Saracens said on Thursday.

Reuters | London | Updated: 19-11-2021 00:15 IST | Created: 19-11-2021 00:15 IST
Rugby-England's Farrell to have surgery on ankle injury
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

England captain Owen Farrell is to undergo surgery on an ankle injury sustained in last week's victory over Australia, his club Saracens said on Thursday. Farrell suffered the injury during the second half of the Twickenham clash and looked be in some distress as he hobbled off the pitch. Saracens said the flyhalf would be out of action for 10-12 weeks, making him doubtful for England's first Six Nations game away to Scotland on Feb. 5.

Hooker Jamie George may also struggle to return to full fitness for the Scotland match as he has been ruled out for eight to 10 weeks due to the knee injury he sustained during the Australia test.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Google doodle celebrates Morocco’s Independence Day 2021

Google doodle celebrates Morocco’s Independence Day 2021

 Morocco
2
Science News Roundup: What is space debris and how dangerous is it?; Russia's Roscosmos, NASA to renew the agreement on space flight seats -Ifax and more

Science News Roundup: What is space debris and how dangerous is it?; Russia'...

 Global
3
World News Roundup: Chile was a regional role model. Now voters want change; Exclusive-ASEAN states object as China lobbies for Myanmar junta to join summit: sources and more

World News Roundup: Chile was a regional role model. Now voters want change;...

 Global
4
Microsoft releases Windows 11 build 22504; expands touch keyboard themes and more

Microsoft releases Windows 11 build 22504; expands touch keyboard themes and...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021