Left Menu

Tennis-Serena 'devastated and shocked' over Peng Shuai reports

Serena Williams voiced concern for fellow tennis player Peng Shuai, who has not been seen publicly since she accused a former vice-premier of China, Zhang Gaoli, of sexual assault. "Sending love to her and her family during this incredibly difficult time." Peng's case has prompted international outrage and concern across global sport, with World Cup winner Gerard Pique also joining the outcry on social media on Thursday.

Reuters | Updated: 19-11-2021 02:04 IST | Created: 19-11-2021 02:04 IST
Tennis-Serena 'devastated and shocked' over Peng Shuai reports

Serena Williams voiced concern for fellow tennis player Peng Shuai, who has not been seen publicly since she accused a former vice-premier of China, Zhang Gaoli, of sexual assault. The Chinese former doubles world number one said on social media this month that Zhang coerced her into sex and that they later had an on-off consensual relationship. Her post was deleted a half-hour later.

"I am devastated and shocked to hear about the news of my peer, Peng Shuai," 23-time Grand Slam winner Williams wrote in a Twitter post. "I hope she is safe and found as soon as possible." Beijing has yet to comment on Peng's initial allegation and discussion of the topic has been blocked on China's heavily censored internet.

The head of the Women's Tennis Association (WTA) on Wednesday voiced concern for Peng's safety and doubts about an email it received, also released by a Chinese state media outlet, in which Peng was said to deny the sexual assault allegations. Belgian former world No. 1 Kim Clijsters applauded the WTA, tweeting on Thursday: "Strong stand by WTA. All of us players, male and female, need to get behind this. We need to know she is safe!"

The International Tennis Federation (ITF) said in a statement to Reuters that it supported "a full and transparent investigation into this matter." "This must be investigated and we must not stay silent," said Williams. "Sending love to her and her family during this incredibly difficult time."

Peng's case has prompted international outrage and concern across global sport, with World Cup winner Gerard Pique also joining the outcry on social media on Thursday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Google doodle celebrates Morocco’s Independence Day 2021

Google doodle celebrates Morocco’s Independence Day 2021

 Morocco
2
Science News Roundup: What is space debris and how dangerous is it?; Russia's Roscosmos, NASA to renew the agreement on space flight seats -Ifax and more

Science News Roundup: What is space debris and how dangerous is it?; Russia'...

 Global
3
World News Roundup: Chile was a regional role model. Now voters want change; Exclusive-ASEAN states object as China lobbies for Myanmar junta to join summit: sources and more

World News Roundup: Chile was a regional role model. Now voters want change;...

 Global
4
Microsoft releases Windows 11 build 22504; expands touch keyboard themes and more

Microsoft releases Windows 11 build 22504; expands touch keyboard themes and...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021