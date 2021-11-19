Soccer-Premier League reaches six-year U.S. TV deal with NBC Sports
The Premier League said on Thursday it has agreed to a six-year U.S. broadcast rights agreement with NBC Sports as it looks to further strengthen its popularity in the United States. Financial terms of the deal, which covers all 380 matches every season and includes exclusive rights for Spanish language coverage, were not disclosed but a report on The Athletic said it was worth over $2 billion.
The Premier League said on Thursday it has agreed to a six-year U.S. broadcast rights agreement with NBC Sports as it looks to further strengthen its popularity in the United States.
Financial terms of the deal, which covers all 380 matches every season and includes exclusive rights for Spanish language coverage, were not disclosed but a report on The Athletic said it was worth over $2 billion. Comcast Corp-owned NBC Sports became the home of Premier League coverage in the United States in 2013.
"NBC Sports' Premier League Mornings programming is now a real institution among supporters in America, with fans getting up early to come together and cheer on their favourite club, week in, week out," Premier League Chief Executive Richard Masters said in a news release. "It's an exciting time for football in the US and we look forward to continuing to work with NBC Sports to bring our competition to even more fans over the next six years."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- U.S.
- United States
- Premier League
- America
- The Premier League
- Spanish
- United
- Richard Masters
ALSO READ
Soccer-Bullet point previews of Premier League matches
Cardi B to host 2021 American Music Awards
POLL-COVID-19 fading as dominant political issue as Americans focus on inflation, economy
China aims to displace US alliances in Indo-Pacific, surpass American global influence by 2049: Pentagon
America Movil, Telefonica, Telecom Italia win bids in Brazil's 5G auction