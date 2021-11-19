Left Menu

Soccer-Premier League reaches six-year U.S. TV deal with NBC Sports

The Premier League said on Thursday it has agreed to a six-year U.S. broadcast rights agreement with NBC Sports as it looks to further strengthen its popularity in the United States. Financial terms of the deal, which covers all 380 matches every season and includes exclusive rights for Spanish language coverage, were not disclosed but a report on The Athletic said it was worth over $2 billion.

Reuters | Updated: 19-11-2021 03:19 IST | Created: 19-11-2021 02:55 IST
Financial terms of the deal, which covers all 380 matches every season and includes exclusive rights for Spanish language coverage, were not disclosed but a report on The Athletic said it was worth over $2 billion. Comcast Corp-owned NBC Sports became the home of Premier League coverage in the United States in 2013.

"NBC Sports' Premier League Mornings programming is now a real institution among supporters in America, with fans getting up early to come together and cheer on their favourite club, week in, week out," Premier League Chief Executive Richard Masters said in a news release. "It's an exciting time for football in the US and we look forward to continuing to work with NBC Sports to bring our competition to even more fans over the next six years."

