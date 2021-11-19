Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Tennis-Women's tour chief casts doubt on statement attributed to China's Peng

The head of the Women's Tennis Association on Wednesday voiced doubt over an email it received, also released by a Chinese state media outlet, in which tennis player Peng Shuai was said to deny her allegations of sexual assault. Peng, one of China's biggest sport stars, said on social media this month that former Chinese vice premier Zhang Gaoli coerced her into sex and that they later had an on-off consensual relationship.

Biden says U.S. considering diplomatic boycott of Beijing Olympics

The United States is considering a diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Olympics, President Joe Biden confirmed on Thursday, a move that would be aimed at protesting China's human rights record, including what Washington says is genocide against minority Muslims. "Something we're considering," Biden said when asked if a diplomatic boycott was under consideration as he sat down for a meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Tennis-Zverev sets up semi-final clash with Djokovic, Medvedev beats Sinner

Alexander Zverev booked his place in the last four of the ATP Finals where he will face world number one Novak Djokovic after a 6-2 6-4 win over Hubert Hurkacz in Turin on Thursday. The German fired 22 winners and closed out the match in 62 minutes, the fastest of the tournament so far. In the second Red Group match of the day, defending champion Daniil Medvedev struggled past Jannik Sinner 6-0 6-7(5) 7-6(8). The winner of Friday's match between Andrey Rublev and Casper Ruud will complete the semi-final line-up.

Soccer-Sinclair heads Canada squad for November fixtures against Mexico

Christine Sinclair and the bulk of the Canadian women's team that captured Olympic gold in Tokyo will be together for a pair of November matches at Mexico that will close off their season. Sinclair, the all-time top scorer in international soccer, is among the 18 players from the 22-member Olympic squad who have been called up for the matches against Mexico on Nov. 27 and Nov. 30.

Tennis-Muguruza defeats Kontaveit for first WTA Finals title

Spain's Garbine Muguruza claimed her first WTA Finals title on Wednesday, defeating Estonian Anett Kontaveit 6-3 7-5 in Guadalajara, Mexico. After trading breaks early in the match, the sixth seed chipped away at Kontaveit's defences to convert on break point in the seventh game, as the Estonian put up four double faults throughout the first set, got roughly half of her first serves in and struggled with errors.

Tennis-Serena 'devastated and shocked' over Peng Shuai reports

Serena Williams voiced concern for fellow tennis player Peng Shuai, who has not been seen publicly since she accused a former vice-premier of China, Zhang Gaoli, of sexual assault. The Chinese former doubles world number one said on social media this month that Zhang coerced her into sex and that they later had an on-off consensual relationship. Her post was deleted a half-hour later.

Motor racing-Ocon welcomes Zhou, sees Piastri on the F1 grid before long

China's first Formula One driver Guanyu Zhou will not take long to get up to speed when he debuts with Alfa Romeo next season and Australian Oscar Piastri can hope to step up soon as well, Alpine driver Esteban Ocon said on Thursday. Zhou, 22, and Ocon are both at Renault-owned Alpine, with the Chinese a test driver.

Premier League reaches six-year U.S. TV deal with NBC Sports

The Premier League said on Thursday it has agreed to a six-year U.S. broadcast rights agreement with NBC Sports as it looks to further strengthen its popularity in the United States.

Financial terms of the deal, which covers all 380 soccer matches every season and includes exclusive rights for Spanish language coverage, were not disclosed, but a report on The Athletic said it was worth over $2 billion.

Motor racing-Verstappen expects no sanction as F1 waits for stewards

Red Bull's Formula One championship leader Max Verstappen said he did not expect to be punished retrospectively for a defensive move against Lewis Hamilton at the Sao Paulo Grand Prix, and would do it again. Hamilton's Mercedes team have requested a review of the incident, with stewards hearing representatives of both teams on Thursday ahead of this weekend's Qatar Grand Prix to decide how to proceed.

Troy Brouwer retires after 14 NHL seasons

Troy Brouwer announced his retirement on Thursday after playing 14 NHL seasons. A Stanley Cup winner with Chicago in 2010, Brouwer appeared in 851 career games with the Blackhawks, Washington Capitals, St. Louis Blues, Calgary Flames and Florida Panthers. The 36-year-old last played during the 2019-20 season while competing in his second stint with the Blues.

