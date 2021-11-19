Baseball-Japan's Ohtani lands American League MVP award
Reuters | Updated: 19-11-2021 05:28 IST | Created: 19-11-2021 05:28 IST
Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Angels was named Most Valuable Player of Major League Baseball's American League on Thursday, making him only the second Japanese player to win the award.
Ohtani, often compared to MLB great Babe Ruth because of his ability to pitch and hit at an elite level, beat out Toronto Blue Jays players Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Marcus Semien in voting by the Baseball Writers' Association of America.
